Glass Onion's Rian Johnson Is Fired Up About Being Part Of A Jeopardy Category: 'Holy S**t'

Every person has their own bar for determining when they've "made it." In Hollywood, one person might think it's when they've made a critically-acclaimed directorial debut. Another might think it's when they've contributed a chapter to a beloved franchise. Yet another might think it's when they've created a beloved franchise of their own.

Writer/director Rian Johnson has done all three of those things – and yet it seems like his "made it" moment has come while being featured presenting a category on Jeopardy.

The filmmaker's latest movie, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery arrived on Netflix this past Friday, and yet Johnson's Twitter account suggests that he is far more excited about being featured on one of the longest running game shows in American television history. You can check out his post below, which literally features him brushing aside the idea of promoting the release of his newest work in favor of an 11 second video.

Yeah yeah #GlassOnion yeah yeah yeah HOLY SHIT I’M ON @JEOPARDY!!!!! And all the contestants had to say my name! Including Ray who is a current household favorite. Am I allowed to say this was the most exciting thing on TV for me tonight? pic.twitter.com/RQjQxhzdtZDecember 24, 2022 See more

As you can see watching the video in the Tweet, Rian Johnson presented a Jeopardy category specifically dedicated to the whodunit mysteries that inspired him in the making of Knives Out. The contestants, including current champion Ray Lalonde, correctly provided the correct questions to all five answers, which you can find on J Archive.

And if you're curious about the "contestants had to say my name" part of the Tweet, it's because the category was called "Rian Johnson Loves A Whodunit."

It's fun that he is having such a blast with his Jeopardy appearance – but meanwhile, the rest of the world is in awe of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery. As of the publication of this article, the title is the top movie in the United States on Netflix, and it's streaming debut is coming after an all-too-short theatrical run at the end of last month (co-CEO Reed Hastings admitted to leaving a lot of money on the table). It's earned widespread acclaim from critics, and already anticipation and buzz is building for a Knives Out 3.

Glass Onion sees the return of Daniel Craig's private detective Benoit Blanc, who mysteriously finds himself on the guest list for an extremely exclusive event hosted by one of the world's most successful tech billionaires (Edward Norton). The plan is for the gang to play out a fake murder mystery just for fun, but things end up getting very real. In addition to Craig and Norton, the exceptional ensemble cast includes Kate Hudson, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Madelyn Cline, and Jessica Henwick.

You can now stream Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery if you have a Netflix subscription – and be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more updates about the next installment in the the popular series.