Hulu New Releases: Predator Prequel Prey, Ghostbusters, Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man Trilogy, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming August 2022

Some exciting entries are heading towards Hulu subscribers in August 2022! The MCU multiverse is about to get a bit stronger, thanks to Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy entering the library. Not to mention, both legacy Ghostbusters movies will be available as well. All of that, plus the big Predator prequel Prey makes will arrive in the month to come!

Before we get started, if you still want to check out the latest this month, you can swing by Hulu’s July 2022 releases . Those of you ready to take one step into the streaming future can continue ahead freely! Here now are the titles to expect on Hulu, in August 2022.

New On Hulu The Week Of August 1: Prey, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man Trilogy, Ghostbusters, And More

Who ya gonna call? Well, that depends on what cinematic obstacle you’re up against. Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man is available to fight foes in another dimension of MCU New York, while the Ghostbusters are on call in that same city but different franchise. Meanwhile, the Predator saga jumps back into the past, just as the Prey trailer promised , as this legendary hunter faces off against members of the Commanche tribe. So you have options for heroes and villains:

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations: Season 1 (DUBBED) - 8/1/22

Cinderella and Four Knights: Season 1 (SUBBED) - 8/1/22

Uncontrollably Fond: Season 1 (SUBBED) - 8/1/22

21 (2008) - 8/1/22

AKEELAH AND THE BEE (2006) - 8/1/22

AMERICAN ASSASSIN (2017) - 8/1/22

AQUI ENTRE NOS (2012) - 8/1/22

BIG MOMMAS: LIKE FATHER, LIKE SON (2011) - 8/1/22

BLACK SWAN (2010) - 8/1/22

THE BLAIR WITCH PROJECT (1999) - 8/1/22

BLAST FROM THE PAST (1999) - 8/1/22

BLAZING SADDLES (1974) - 8/1/22

BOOK OF SHADOWS: THE BLAIR WITCH 2 (2000) - 8/1/22

BUCKY LARSON BORN TO BE A STAR (2011) - 8/1/22

BUGSY (1991) - 8/1/22

CAST AWAY (2000) - 8/1/22

THE CHRONICLES OF RIDDICK (2004) - 8/1/22

DAN IN REAL LIFE (2007) - 8/1/22

DESPICABLE ME (2010) - 8/1/22

DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013) - 8/1/22

DETROIT (2017) - 8/1/22

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006) - 8/1/22

FANTASTIC MR. FOX (2009) - 8/1/22

GANDHI (1982) - 8/1/22

GHOSTBUSTERS (1984) - 8/1/22

GHOSTBUSTERS II (1989) - 8/1/22

GOOD LUCK CHUCK (2007) - 8/1/22

GROUNDHOG DAY (1993) - 8/1/22

GULLIVER'S TRAVELS (2010) - 8/1/22

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA (2012) - 8/1/22

I FEEL PRETTY (2018) - 8/1/22

IN TIME (2011) - 8/1/22

JIRO DREAMS OF SUSHI (2011) - 8/1/22

JUST GO WITH IT (2011) - 8/1/22

KINDERGARTEN COP (1990) - 8/1/22

THE LEISURE SEEKER (2018) - 8/1/22

MAN ON FIRE (2004) - 8/1/22

MEN OF HONOR (2000) - 8/1/22

MILES AHEAD (2016) - 8/1/22

THE MUPPETS TAKE MANHATTAN (1984) - 8/1/22

NINJA ASSASSIN (2009) - 8/1/22

NURSE 3-D (2014) - 8/1/22

THE OBJECT OF MY AFFECTION (1998) - 8/1/22

PAUL BLART: MALL COP (2009) - 8/1/22

PRETTY WOMAN (1990) - 8/1/22

SEE NO EVIL, HEAR NO EVIL (1989) - 8/1/22

SHAME (2011) - 8/1/22

SIMPLY IRRESISTIBLE (1999) - 8/1/22

THE SIXTH MAN (1997) - 8/1/22

SO I MARRIED AN AXE MURDERER (1993) - 8/1/22

SOURCE CODE (2011) - 8/1/22

SPIDER-MAN (2002) - 8/1/22

SPIDER-MAN 2 (2004) - 8/1/22

SPIDER-MAN 3 (2007) - 8/1/22

STEP UP REVOLUTION (2012) - 8/1/22

SURF'S UP (2007) - 8/1/22

SWIMFAN (2002) - 8/1/22

SYNECDOCHE, NEW YORK (2008) - 8/1/22

TOWER HEIST (2011) - 8/1/22

VANTAGE POINT (2008) - 8/1/22

WANDERLUST (2012) - 8/1/22

WAR HORSE (2011) - 8/1/22

THE WEDDING SINGER (1998) - 8/1/22

WHAT A GIRL WANTS (2003) - 8/1/22

X-MEN ORIGINS: WOLVERINE (2009) - 8/1/22

YOU'VE GOT MAIL (1998) - 8/1/22

FX's Reservation Dogs: Season 2 Premiere - 8/3/22

CMA Fest - 8/4/22

PREY (2022) - 8/5/22

New On Hulu The Week Of August 7: Trolls: TrollsTopia Final Season, Password, And More

If your children have been enjoying Trolls: TrollsTopia, the music is about to sadly end. Seasons 7 and 8 will debut in their entirety, which are meant to close the Dreamworks Animation series’ run. Also, game show fans will be delighted to know that Password is coming back, featuring celebrity guest Jimmy Fallon and new host Keke Palmer!

Password: Series Premiere - 8/10/22

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete 7th and Final Season 8/11/22

This Fool: Complete Season 1 - 8/12/22

FX's Children of the Underground: Compete Season 1 - 8/13/22

New On Hulu The Week Of August 14: Dragons: The Nine Realms Complete Season 3, On The Count Of Three, And More

It’s not all teary goodbyes for Dreamworks Animation this month, as Dragons: The Nine Realms also returns for its complete Season 3 debut this week. While we may not get to see a movie made from the wild Zorro/Django script that Jarrod Carmichael wrote with Quentin Tarantino, Carmichael's much buzzed-about dark comedy On the Count of Three hits streaming this week.

Legacy: The True Story of the L.A. Lakers: Limited Series Premiere - 8/15/22

Love Revolution: Season 1 (SUBBED) - 8/15/22

THE CHINA HUSTLE (2017) - 8/15/22

THE HATE U GIVE (2018) - 8/15/22

JOURNEY TO THE WEST (2013) - 8/15/22

MONSTERS (2010) - 8/15/22

NYMPHOMANIAC VOLUME I - EXTENDED DIRECTOR'S CUT (2013) - 8/15/22

NYMPHOMANIAC VOLUME II - EXTENDED DIRECTOR'S CUT (2013) - 8/15/22

RED CLIFF (2008) - 8/15/22

STAGE MOTHER (2020) - 8/15/22

WHAT JUST HAPPENED (2008) - 8/15/22

WHOSE STREETS? (2017) - 8/15/22

Hotties: Complete Season 1 - 8/16/22

ON THE COUNT OF THREE (2022) - 8/17/22

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 3 - 8/18/22

INTERNATIONAL FALLS (2020) - 8/18/22

New On Hulu The Week Of August 21: Welcome To Wrexham Season 1 Premiere, Mike: Season 1 Premiere, And More

Sports rule the Hulu roster this week, with reality and drama both playing their part. Welcome to Wrexham opens its doors with Season 1’s premiere showcasing Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds’ journey as co-owners of football club Wrexham A.F.C. Also, Mike kicks off, with Trevante Rhodes playing Mike Tyson during his tumultuous career highs and lows.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Sevens: Season 1B - 8/23/22

Blippi: Complete Season 4 - 8/24/22

HOSTILE TERRITORY (2022) - 8/24/22

Mike: Season 1 Premiere - 8/25/22

Welcome to Wrexham: Season 1 Premiere - 8/25/22

DOC MCSTUFFINS: THE DOC IS 10! (2022) - 8/26/22

Little Demon: Season 1 Premiere - 8/26/22

New On Hulu The Week Of August 28: The Croods: Family Tree Complete Season 4, FX’s The Patient Limited Series Premiere, And More

Closing out the month of August on Hulu are two very different options of entertainment. For the kids, another Dreamworks favorite has returned in the complete Season 4 of The Croods: Family Tree. And while Steve Carell has been entertaining families with his role in Minions: The Rise of Gru, The Patient is an FX series that pits him against a subtly twisted Domnhall Gleeson. So maybe watch that one when the kids are asleep?

FX's The Patient: Limited Series Premiere - 8/30/22

Keep This Between Us: Season 1 Premiere - 8/30/22

The Croods: Family Tree: Complete Season 4 - 8/31/22

August 2022 has a lot to offer fans of the Hulu (opens in new tab) library. The first two Despicable Me movies will be joining this lineup, so the youngsters can get their Steve Carell fix after all! Not to mention there’s other titles we didn’t even get to mention, like The Blair Witch Project or the trivia-rich Tom Hanks movie Cast Away.

Be sure to check this lineup carefully and often, as titles are subject to change and availability. Otherwise, that wraps the festivities for this month, and we’ll see you back here around this time in August, to dive into what September 2022 has in store!