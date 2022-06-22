Hulu New Releases: What We Do In The Shadows Season 4, Jumanji, Killing Eve Final Season And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming July 2022

July 2022 means a lot of things to a lot of different people, but Hulu is about to make the days of so many of its subscribers. New originals like The Princess and classic Fox movies like Independence Day will be bringing some serious action. Not to mention if you missed The Bob’s Burgers Movie in theaters, you’ll be able to enjoy it among episodes of What We Do In The Shadows and Killing Eve.

All of those, and much more, are accessible to lucky ducks with a Hulu subscription ! If you need some time to renew your access, or even just want to look at the June 2022’s new releases on Hulu , now’s the time to do it. Otherwise, let’s kick the tires and light the fires as we floor it into what’s coming to the platform in July 2022.

(Image credit: Fox / Disney)

New On Hulu The Week Of July 1: Independence Day, The Princess, Jumanji And More

If you thought The Princess’ trailer was giving away the entire movie, you’d be mistaken. The Joey King-starring action-adventure blazes into the library of original Hulu movies right out of the gate, but that’s not all that opens this heated month of additions. Party like it’s a 1990s summer, as Jumanji and Independence Day will be ready to stream at the beginning of July. So you have time to memorize Bill Pullman’s powerful, title clenching speech .

THE PRINCESS (2022) - 7/1/22

Are You The One?: Complete Season 1 - 7/1/22

Black Ink Crew: Complete Seasons 5 & 6 - 7/1/22

Feud: Complete Season 1 - 7/1/22

Love & Hip-Hop Atlanta: Complete Seasons 4 & 5 - 7/1/22

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Complete Season 9 - 7/1/22

Survivor: Complete Seasons 38 & 39 - 7/1/22

The Amazing Race: Complete Season 32 - 7/1/22

The Challenge: Complete Season 34 - 7/1/22

127 HOURS (2010) - 7/1/22

ANY GIVEN SUNDAY (1999) - 7/1/22

BECAUSE I SAID SO (2007) - 7/1/22

BIG TROUBLE IN LITTLE CHINA (1986) - 7/1/22

BILLBOARD DAD (1999) - 7/1/22

BLACK KNIGHT (2001) - 7/1/22

BOGUS (1996) - 7/1/22

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY (2018) - 7/1/22

BRIDE WARS (2009) - 7/1/22

CADILLAC RECORDS (2008) - 7/1/22

CLOSED CIRCUIT (2013) - 7/1/22

CONTRABAND (2012) - 7/1/22

DEATH RACE (2008) - 7/1/22

THE DESCENDANTS (2011) - 7/1/22

THE EXPENDABLES (2010) - 7/1/22

THE EXPENDABLES 2 (2012) - 7/1/22

THE EXPENDABLES 3 (2014) - 7/1/22

FIRST KNIGHT (1995) - 7/1/22

GHOST RIDER (2007) - 7/1/22

GODSEND (2004) - 7/1/22

THE GOSPEL ACCORDING TO ANDRÉ (2017) - 7/1/22

HEIST (2001) - 7/1/22

HYSTERIA (2012) - 7/1/22

INDEPENDENCE DAY (1996) - 7/1/22

INSIDIOUS (2011) - 7/1/22

JOHN DIES AT THE END (2012) - 7/1/22

JOY RIDE (2001) - 7/1/22

JUMANJI (1995) - 7/1/22

KNOCK KNOCK (2015) - 7/1/22

KUNG FU HUSTLE (2005) - 7/1/22

THE LAST CIRCUS (2010) - 7/1/22

THE LAST DAYS ON MARS (2013) - 7/1/22

LEGEND OF THE GUARDIANS: THE OWLS OF GA'HOOLE (2010) - 7/1/22

THE LIBRARIAN: QUEST FOR THE SPEAR (2004) - 7/1/22

THE LIBRARIAN: RETURN TO KING SOLOMON'S MINES (2006) - 7/1/22

THE LIBRARIAN: CURSE OF THE JUDAS CHALICE (2008) - 7/1/22

LITTLE RICHARD (2000) - 7/1/22

MAID IN MANHATTAN (2002) - 7/1/22

THE MAN WHO KNEW TOO LITTLE (1997) - 7/1/22

MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN (1994) - 7/1/22

MILK (2008) - 7/1/22

MONEY TRAIN (1995) - 7/1/22

NIM'S ISLAND (2008) - 7/1/22

PASSPORT TO PARIS (1999) - 7/1/22

POSEIDON (2006) - 7/1/22

POST GRAD (2009) - 7/1/22

QUE PENA TU VIDA (2016) - 7/1/22

RACHEL GETTING MARRIED (2008) - 7/1/22

RADIO (2003) - 7/1/22

THE REPLACEMENT KILLERS (1998) - 7/1/22

SCHOOL DAZE (1988) - 7/1/22

SEXY BEAST (1999) - 7/1/22

THE SITTER (2010) - 7/1/22

SORRY TO BOTHER YOU (2018) - 7/1/22

STEP UP (2006) - 7/1/22

STEP UP 2 THE STREETS (2008) - 7/1/22

STEP UP 3D (2010) - 7/1/22

SWITCHING GOALS (1999) - 7/1/22

TALLADEGA NIGHTS: THE BALLAD OF RICKY BOBBY (2006) - 7/1/22

TAXI (1998) - 7/1/22

TE PRESENTO A LAURA (2010) - 7/1/22

THAT'S MY BOY (2012) - 7/1/22

THE TOURIST (2010) - 7/1/22

URBAN LEGEND (1998) - 7/1/22

URBAN LEGENDS: THE FINAL CUT (2000) - 7/1/22

URBAN LEGENDS: BLOODY MARY (2005) - 7/1/22

THE WATCH (2012) - 7/1/22

THE WAVE (2015) - 7/1/22

WHAT'S LOVE GOT TO DO WITH IT (1993) - 7/1/22

WORKING GIRL (1988) - 7/1/22

ASKING FOR IT (2021) - 7/2/22

(Image credit: Samuel Goldwyn Films)

New On Hulu The Week Of July 3: Minimata, Press Your Luck Season 4 Premiere, And More

Minimata, Johnny Depp’s fan poll favorite from this year’s Oscars, will finally be available for a wide audience to stream. Should you need some light hearted distraction from the grounded story about an expose on mercury poisoning, then the return of ABC’s Press Your Luck will be able to assist with its Season 4 premiere.

GINGER'S TALE (2020) - 7/5/22

Maggie: Complete Season 1 - 7/6/22

How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) - 7/7/22

ULTRASOUND (2021) - 7/7/22

Generation Gap: Series Premiere - 7/8/22

Press Your Luck: Season 4 Premiere - 7/8/22

Rehearsals (Hazarot): Complete Season 1 - 7/8/22

MINAMATA (2022) - 7/8/22

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

New On Hulu The Week Of July 10: The Bob’s Burgers Movie, Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3, What We Do In The Shadows Season 4 Premiere, And More

If you couldn’t get your buns to a theater near you in time to see The Bob’s Burgers Movie, you’re in luck, as the film is headed to streaming this week. Comedy seems to rule the Hulu roost this week, as Solar Opposites drops its complete Season 3, and FX’s What We Do In The Shadows premieres the first episode of Season 4. Remember that the day after a new episode of Shadows airs, you should be able to catch it on Hulu.

Killing Eve: Complete 4th and Final Season - 7/10/22

The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 6 Premiere - 7/11/22

Celebrity Family Feud: Season 8 Premiere - 7/11/22

Real Housewives of Potomac: Complete Season 6 - 7/11/22

The Final Straw: Series Premiere - 7/11/22

Who Do You Think You Are?: Series Premiere - 7/11/22

CURIOUS GEORGE (2006) - 7/11/22

Missing: Complete Season 1 - 7/12/22

The Bachelorette: Season 19 Premiere - 7/12/22

Claim to Fame: Series Premiere - 7/12/22

THE BOB'S BURGERS MOVIE (2022) - 7/12/22

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 3 - 7/13/22

The Case Study of Vanitas: Complete Season 1 (Dubbed) - 7/13/22

What We Do in the Shadows: Season 4 Premiere - 7/13/22

Victoria’s Secret: Angels And Demons: Complete Documentary Series - 7/14/22

Everything's Trash: Series Premiere - 7/14/22

ROOM 203 (2022) - 7/14/22

Cooks vs. Cons: Complete Season 1 - 7/15/22

Cutthroat Kitchen: Complete Season 14 - 7/15/22

Deadly Women: Complete Season 13 - 7/15/22

Murder Comes To Town: Complete Seasons 1 - 3 - 7/15/22

Obsession: Dark Desires: Complete Seasons 4 & 5 - 7/15/22

The Bachelorette: Complete Season 10 - 7/15/22

CENTURION (2010) - 7/15/22

FILTH (2013) - 7/15/22

HOBO WITH A SHOTGUN (2011) - 7/15/22

I'M STILL HERE (2010) - 7/15/22

RAGNAROK (2013) - 7/15/22

SEX, GUARANTEED (2017) - 7/15/22

VENUS AND SERENA (2012) - 7/15/22

VIVA (2015) - 7/15/22

(Image credit: Frreform)

New On Hulu The Week Of July 17: American Horror Stories Season 2 Premiere, Grown-ish Season 5 Premiere, And More

More horrific tales await in the FX spin-off American Horror Stories, which is currently entering its second season. Also returning, in its fifth season, is Grown-ish; which continues the journey of Yara Shahidi's Zoe, in its first season after the finale of the mothership series Black-ish.

THE HATER (2022) - 7/17/22

THE CURSED (2021) - 7/18/22

AFTERSHOCK (2022) - 7/19/22

American Horror Stories: Season 2 Premiere - 7/21/22

Grown-ish: Season 5 Premiere - 7/21/22

MILKWATER (2020) - 7/21/22

YOU ARE NOT MY MOTHER (2021) - 7/21/22

ALL MY FRIENDS HATE ME (2021) - 7/22/22

(Image credit: FX)

New On Hulu The Week Of July 24: The Americans, Not Okay, King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword And More

The home team lands some pretty huge originals towards the end of July, with Hulu premiering the dark comedy original film Not Okay, as well as the entire run of FX’s hit drama The Americans. For less grounded, but still serious fare, Guy Ritchie’s King Arthur: Legend of the Sword makes itself known to the platform in this week’s listing.

TOPSIDE (2022) - 7/24/22

KING ARTHUR: LEGEND OF THE SWORD (2017) - 7/25/22

Santa Evita: Complete Limited Series Premiere - 7/26/22

NOT OKAY (2022) - 7/29/22

The Americans: Complete Series - 7/29/22

HATCHING (2022) - 7/29/22

(Image credit: Vertical Entertainment)

New On Hulu Available July 31: A Day To Die And More

Here's what to look forward to at the close of July on Hulu.

A DAY TO DIE (2022) - 7/31/22

CLIENT 9 (2010) - 7/31/22