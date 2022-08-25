Hulu New Releases: Abbott Elementary Season 2 Premiere, The Dark Knight, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming September 2022

Seasons can change pretty quickly when you’re not paying attention, especially if you’re a Hulu subscriber keeping tabs on the next batch of titles debuting. It’s about time for a lot of prime TV to come back to streaming, as September 2022 marks the usual time of the year when shows like The Conners and Abbott Elementary (and many more) return with new episodes.

If you’re wondering what debuted as part of Hulu’s August 2022 new releases , that listing is ready to be visited. From this point on, however, it’s time to see what the green streaming giant is bringing into the library in the month to come. Here’s what’s new to Hulu in September 2022!

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

New On Hulu The Week Of September 1: The Dark Knight, American Pickers Complete Seasons 2-4, And More

September 2022 starts off with one of the most robust lineups we've seen open a month on Hulu for some time. A lot of reality favorites like American Pickers are coming online, with multiple seasons in some cases. This is on top of the return of catalog title favorites like The Dark Knight, which just so happens to be joining this library with Batman Begins in tow as well.

The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 3 - 9/1/22

A Certain Scientific Railgun: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) - 9/1/22

A Certain Scientific Railgun: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) - 9/1/22

Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Aftermath with William Shatner: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Aftermath with William Shatner: Complete Season 2 - 9/1/22

Alone: An Inside Look: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

America's Book Of Secrets: Complete Seasons 1 & 3 - 9/1/22

American Pickers: Complete Seasons 2 - 4 - 9/1/22

American Ripper: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 15 - 9/1/22

Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 16 - 9/1/22

Ancient Impossible: Complete Season 1- 9/1/22

Ax Men: Complete Seasons 1, 8 & 9 - 9/1/22

Behind Bars: Rookie Year: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Beyond the Headlines: Catching the Craigslist Killer: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Beyond the Headlines: Secrets of a Marine's Wife: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Beyond the Headlines: The Carlina White Story: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal with Gretchen Carlson: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Beyond the Headlines: The Jennifer Dulos Story: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Beyond The Headlines: The Kamiyah Mobley Story with Robin Roberts: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Beyond the Headlines: The Tiffany Rubin Story: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Beyond The Headlines: The Watts Family Tragedy: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Biography: KISStory: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Blood-C: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) - 9/1/22

Bloods: Season 2B - 9/1/22

Born This Way: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Breaking Their Silence: Inside the Gymnastics Scandal: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

The Cars That Built the World: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

The Cars that Made America: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Catering Wars: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

City Confidential: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Counting Cars: Complete Season 2 - 9/1/22

Court Cam: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Court Cam: Complete Season 2 - 9/1/22

Court Cam: Complete Season 3 - 9/1/22

Crime 360: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Cultureshock: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Dance Moms: Complete Season 5 - 9/1/22

Dance Moms Miami: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Dance Moms: Abby's Studio Rescue: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

The Day I Picked My Parents: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Days That Shaped America: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Desafio Sobre Fuego: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Desafio Sobre Fuego: Complete Season 2 - 9/1/22

Divided States: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Dog The Bounty Hunter: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

The Engineering That Built the World: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Escaping Polygamy: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Extreme Moms: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Extreme Paranormal: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Extreme Unboxing: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

The First 48 Presents: Critical Minutes: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Fit to Fat to Fit: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Fix This Yard: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Flip This House: Complete Season 2 - 9/1/22

Flip This House: Complete Season 3 - 9/1/22

Flip Wars: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Flipping Vegas: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Food Porn: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Forged in Fire: Complete Seasons 1 - 3 - 9/1/22

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death S1 - 9/1/22

Forged in Fire: Knife or Death S2 - 9/1/22

Found: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Gangland: Aryan Brotherhood: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Gangsters: America's Most Evil: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Gene Simmons: Family Jewels: Complete Season 2 - 9/1/22

Gigantes de Mexico: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Glam Masters: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Going Si-ral: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Gungrave: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) - 9/1/22

Haunted History: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

The Haunting Of: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Hispanic Heroes: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Hoarders: Complete Season 4 - 9/1/22

How Playboy Changed the World: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

The Hunt for the Zodiac Killer: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Hunting Hitler: Complete Seasons 1 - 3 - 9/1/22

Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 53-148 (DUBBED) - 9/1/22

Hunter x Hunter: Episodes 80-148 (SUBBED) - 9/1/22

I Dated a Psycho: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

I Love You...But I Lied: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

I Survived . . . Beyond and Back: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

I Survived: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

I Survived: Complete Season 2 - 9/1/22

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Ice Road Truckers: Complete Season 2 - 9/1/22

Jamie & Doug's NYC Date Night: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Jamie and Doug Plus One: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Jep & Jessica: Growing The Dynasty: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

JFK Declassified: Tracking Oswald: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Kingpin: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Late Nite Chef Fight: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

The Machines That Built The World: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Making a Model with Yolanda Hadid: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Man vs. Master: Chef Battle: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Married at First Sight: Complete Seasons 1 - 4 & 7 - 9 - 9/1/22

Married At First Sight: Happily Ever After?: Complete Season 7 - 9/1/22

Married At First Sight: Honeymoon Island: Complete Season 7 - 9/1/22

Married at First Sight: Second Chances: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Married At First Sight: The First Year: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Married At First Sight: The First Year: Complete Season 2 - 9/1/22

Married Life Diaries: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

The Men Who Built America: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

The Men Who Built America: Frontiersmen: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Midnight Feast: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Mobsters: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

MonsterQuest: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Mountain Men: Complete Seasons 1 - 5 - 9/1/22

Mushi-shi: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) - 9/1/22

Obsessed: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Ozzy and Jack's World Detour: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Panic 9-1-1: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 - 9/1/22

Paranormal Cops: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Pawn Stars: Complete Seasons 2, 11, 13 & 14 - 9/1/22

The Rap Game: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Sell This House: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Space Dandy: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) - 9/1/22

Steins;Gate: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) - 9/1/22

Storage Wars: Complete Season 12 - 9/1/22

Swamp People: Complete Season 10 - 9/1/22

Taking the Stand S1 - 9/1/22

The Titans That Built The World: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Tiny House Hunting: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Tiny House Nation: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

The Toys That Built The World: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

TRANsitioning: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Unidos por la Historia: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Unidos por la Historia: Complete Season 2 - 9/1/22

The UnXplained with William Shatner: Complete Season 3 - 9/1/22

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Wahlburgers: Complete Season 2 - 9/1/22

World Food Championships: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

Zombie House Flipping: Complete Season 1 - 9/1/22

10 Things I Hate About You (1999) - 9/1/22

A Good Old Fashioned Orgy (2011) - 9/1/22

A La Mala (2015) - 9/1/22

About Last Night (1986) - 9/1/22

The American (2010) - 9/1/22

American Pie (1999) - 9/1/22

American Pie 2 (2001) - 9/1/22

American Wedding (2003) - 9/1/22

American Reunion (2012) - 9/1/22

American Rapstar (2020) - 9/1/22

Anaconda (1997) - 9/1/22

Anais in Love (2021) - 9/1/22

Bad Girls (1994) - 9/1/22

Batman Begins (2005) - 9/1/22

Big (1988) - 9/1/22

Breaking Up (1997) - 9/1/22

Chronicle (2012) - 9/1/22

Cliffhanger (1993) - 9/1/22

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) - 9/1/22

The Darjeeling Limited (2007) - 9/1/22

The Dark Knight (2008) - 9/1/22

Diggers (2006) - 9/1/22

Dolphin Tale (2011) - 9/1/22

Drive Angry 3D (2011) - 9/1/22

The Eyes of Tammy Faye (2021) - 9/1/22

Fight Club (1999) - 9/1/22

The Fisher King (1991) - 9/1/22

Get Smart (2008) - 9/1/22

The Good Shepherd (2006) - 9/1/22

The Gospel (2005) - 9/1/22

He Got Game (1998) - 9/1/22

High-rise (2015) - 9/1/22

The Hitcher (1986) - 9/1/22

Hook (1991) - 9/1/22

Hope Floats (1998) - 9/1/22

Hostel (2006) - 9/1/22

Hostel: Part II (2007) - 9/1/22

I Do...Until I Don't (2017) - 9/1/22

Jessabelle (2014) - 9/1/22

Kazaam (1996) - 9/1/22

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) - 9/1/22

Little Fockers (2010) - 9/1/22

Lost In Space (1998) - 9/1/22

The Man With The Iron Fists (2012) - 9/1/22

The Mask of Zorro (1998) - 9/1/22

Maverick (1994) - 9/1/22

Meet The Fockers (2004) - 9/1/22

Meet The Parents (2000) - 9/1/22

Multiplicity (1996) - 9/1/22

Nell (1994) - 9/1/22

Nine Months (1995) - 9/1/22

Notes on a Scandal (2006) - 9/1/22

Open Water (2004) - 9/1/22

The People Vs. Larry Flynt (1996) - 9/1/22

Philadelphia (1993) - 9/1/22

The Pirates! Band Of Misfits (2012) - 9/1/22

Robot And Frank (2012) - 9/1/22

Roll Bounce (2005) - 9/1/22

Short Circuit (1986) - 9/1/22

Snow White And The Huntsman (2012) - 9/1/22

The Social Network (2010) - 9/1/22

Straw Dogs (2011) - 9/1/22

Stripes (1981) - 9/1/22

Tell It to the Bees (2018) - 9/1/22

This Is 40 (2012) - 9/1/22

The Three Musketeers (2011) - 9/1/22

Tigerland (2000) - 9/1/22

True Lies (1994) - 9/1/22

Tyler Perry's Madea's Big Happy Family (2011) - 9/1/22

Tyler Perry's Madea's Family Reunion (2006) - 9/1/22

Unplugging (2021) - 9/1/22

Van Helsing (2004) - 9/1/22

We Bought a Zoo (2010) - 9/1/22

Won't Back Down (2012) - 9/1/22

Year One (2009) - 9/1/22

Young Guns (1988) - 9/1/22

Young Guns II (1990) - 9/1/22

Cuttputlli (2022) - 9/2/22

A Cat in Paris (2010) - 9/2/22

Ernest & Celestine (2012) - 9/2/22

Lupin III: The First (2019) - 9/2/22

Wasted! The Story of Food Waste (2017) - 9/2/22

White Snake (2019) - 9/2/22

Active Measures (2018) - 9/3/22

(Image credit: Luke Varley/Disney+)

New On Hulu The Week Of September 4: Wedding Season Complete Season 1, Petite Maman, And More

People love to cry at weddings, but in the new Hulu original series Wedding Season, some of those tears might be for the wrong reason. Alita Battle Angel fans will be delighted to see Rosa Salazar starring as a new bride-to-be, who has to prove her innocence when the big day leaves her husband, and his family, dead. On the more serious side, if you’re looking for some emotional entertainment, director Céline Sciamma’s Petite Maman tells the story of a young girl who embarks on an emotional journey, after the passing of her grandmother.

Stratton (2017) - 9/4/22

You’re Not You (2014) - 9/5/22

Petite Maman (2021) - 9/6/22

Grid: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) - 9/7/22

Tell Me Lies: Three-Episode Series Premiere - 9/7/22

The Cove (2009) - 9/7/22

Racing Extinction (2015) - 9/7/22

Wedding Season: Complete Season 1 - 9/8/22

The Zone: Survival Mission: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED) - 9/8/22

Among the Shadows (2019) - 9/8/22

Half Magic (2018) - 9/8/22

Wild Horses (2015) - 9/9/22

Capital One: College Bowl: Season 2 Premiere - 9/10/22

The Last Victim (2022) - 9/10/22

(Image credit: FX)

New On Hulu The Week Of September 11: The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 Premiere, Atlanta Season 4 Premiere, And More

Two heavy hitters for the home team come back to make some noise in September’s Hulu additions. After an extended wait, Season 5 of The Handmaid’s Tale continues the expansion of author Margaret Atwood’s dystopian classic, promising some big changes. Sadly, this is also a week of finales, as Atlanta’s fourth and final season starts wrapping things up for the Donald Glover series; which actually lasted two more years than intended .

In Dubious Battle (2016) - 9/11/22

Dirty Weekend (2015) - 9/11/22

Monarch: Series Premiere - 9/12/22

The Grand Seduction (2013) - 9/12/22

Around the Globe in 80 Days (2021) - 9/13/22

The Handmaid's Tale: Two-Episode Season 5 Premiere - 9/14/22

The Come Up: Series Premiere - 9/14/22

Higher Power (2018) - 9/14/22

The Last Duel (2021) - 9/14/22

2 Days In New York (2012) - 9/15/22

Alan Partridge (2013) - 9/15/22

Cosmos (2019) - 9/15/22

The Dustwalker (2020) - 9/15/22

Freakonomics (2010) - 9/15/22

I Give It A Year (2013) - 9/15/22

Lost Girls (2022) - 9/15/22

Love, Simon (2018) - 9/15/22

The Mandela Effect (2019) - 9/15/22

Maze Runner: The Death Cure (2018) - 9/15/22

Red Dog (2019) - 9/15/22

The Rest of Us (2019) - 9/15/22

This Mountain Life (2018) - 9/15/22

Atlanta: Fourth and Final Season Premiere - 9/16/22

I Think We’re Alone Now (2018) - 9/16/22

(Image credit: ABC)

New On Hulu The Week Of September 18: The Conners Season 5 Premiere, Abbott Elementary Season 2 Premiere, And More

TV is back, people; thanks to a massive slate of premieres across all of the major networks taking place in this very frame. 9-1-1 and The Resident are back for Season 6, where as The Conners kick off Season 5 not too long after. Of course, if you’re an Abbott Elementary fan, the fact that the "even bigger Season 2" even exists is a warm treat; and you’ll get to start enjoying it in the near and dear future.

Best in Dough: Three-Episode Series Premiere - 9/19/22

Reboot: Three-Episode Series Premiere - 9/20/22

9-1-1: Season 6 Premiere - 9/20/22

The Cleaning Lady: Season 2 Premiere - 9/20/22

Boom For Real: The Late Teenage Years Of Jean-Michel Basquiat (2017) - 9/20/22

The Resident: Season 6 Premiere - 9/21/22

The Kardashians: Season 2 Premiere - 9/22/22

Abbott Elementary: Season 2 Premiere - 9/22/22

Big Sky: Season 3 Premiere - 9/22/22

The Conners: Season 5 Premiere - 9/22/22

The Goldbergs: Season 10 Premiere - 9/22/22

Home Economics: Season 3 Premiere - 9/22/22

Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere - 9/22/22

The Masked Singer: Season 8 Premiere - 9/22/22

Spy x Family: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED) - 9/22/22

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter - 9/23/22

Shark Tank: Season 14 Premiere - 9/24/22

Dinner in America (2020) - 9/24/22

(Image credit: ABC)

New On Hulu The Week Of September 25: The Rookie Season 5 Premiere, The Simpsons Season 34 Premiere, And More

What's better than Nathan Fillion's The Rookie coming back for Season 5? How about the Niecy Nash spinoff The Rookie: Feds premiering just two days after? And if you're a Fox Animation fan, the fun is about to really kick in, thanks to The Simpsons, The Great North, Family Guy, and Bob's Burgers all returning to the airwaves.

Chefs vs. Wild: Two-Episode Series Premiere - 9/26/22

Bob's Burgers: Season 13 Premiere - 9/26/22

Celebrity Jeopardy!: Series Premiere - 9/26/22

Celebrity Wheel of Fortune: Season 3 Premiere - 9/26/22

Family Guy: Season 21 Premiere - 9/26/22

The Great North: Season 3 Premiere - 9/26/22

The Rookie: Season 5 Premiere - 9/26/22

The Simpsons: Season 34 Premiere - 9/26/22

A Chiara (2021) - 9/26/22

Reasonable Doubt: Two-Episode Series Premiere - 9/27/22

The D'Amelio Show: Two-Episode Season 2 Premiere - 9/28/22

Bachelor in Paradise: Season 8 Premiere - 9/28/22

The Rookie: Feds: Series Premiere - 9/28/22

Ramy: Complete Season 3 Premiere - 9/30/22

Call Me Kat: Season 3 Premiere - 9/30/22

Hell's Kitchen: Season 21 Premiere - 9/30/22

Welcome to Flatch: Season 2 Premiere - 9/30/22

Clearly, the list of Hulu (opens in new tab)'s September 2022 new releases is pretty voluminous. There's a whole bunch of stuff we haven't even mentioned in the roster, like the full dub of our recent wholesome anime favorite Spy x Family. Not to mention, there's plenty of other classic movies like Stripes that are still hiding out in that massive first day listing.

As such, you're going to want to frequently check and recheck this list, as titles are subject to change and availability. You never know what's going to switch spaces in the month to come, and missing out on something specific is never fun. With that in mind, come back around this time in September when October 2022's Hulu new releases start to haunt the airwaves!