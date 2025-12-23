Helen Mirren Didn’t Want To Play A Dying Woman In Netflix’s Goodbye June, But Kate Winslet Told Us What Convinced Her
"She's like the backbone of Britain."
The Christmas movie schedule is typically chock full of cozy movies with fun activities like drinking hot chocolate and doing holiday-themed crafts. Sometimes, however, we get a movie with a little more depth over the holiday season, as happened with Netflix's new schedule entry Goodbye June. The sweet film stars Helen Mirren and Kate Winslet (who also directed), but things could have gone very differently when Mirren admitted she didn't "want to play" the part.
While many actresses in their eighties might read scripts of the Goodbye June variety all the time, Helen Mirren constantly defies expectations. From joining the Fast and Furious movies to her recent role in the Thursday Murder Club, the actress has found ways to find work for herself outside of playing elderly women struggling with death. So I guess I shouldn't be surprised she wasn't initially enamored with the role, as Kate Winslet revealed to CinemaBlend:
Goodbye June is Kate Winslet’s directorial debut, and comes from a script written by her son Joe Anders (whose father is director Sam Mendes). He wrote it at the age of 19, and was inspired by saying goodbye to his grandmother, and Winslet’s own mother. (Yes, Winslet recently weighed in on the nepo baby debate. )
Helen Mirren told the actress and newcomer director she wasn’t really keen on playing a dying woman, but was eager to support, and be part of the project. It's a sweet look at the inner workings of how projects can come together when people are supportive of the other people in Hollywood they respect. Clearly, Winslet has only positive things to say about Mirren, as well.
In the new movie, Mirren plays June, and Winslet plays one of her daughters, Julia. The fictional siblings also consist of Andrea Riseborough’s Molly, Toni Collette’s Helen and Johnny Flynn’s Connor. Timothy Spall plays June’s husband and the adult kids’ father. They all come together over the holiday season when things take a turn for the worse.
During our conversation, Winslet said she felt it was important to “give her the space” to do her job. She wanted her to “try things and experiment.” In her words, there was a reason Mirren (hopefully) enjoyed the work, even if she wasn't as enthusiastic about playing a dying lady on the screen.
It sounds like Winslet was well-paired director with Mirren, and as someone who has seen Goodbye June, I can say that the 80-year-old actress gives a really grounded and heartwarming performance even though, yes, it’s kind of off-putting to see her play this sort of role.
Mirren, who has been challenging norms in movies since the 1960s, has been honest about the “awful labels” she gets since getting older. It sounds like she received a lot of great direction from Winslet in her first directing credit. As Winslet also added:
You can check out Goodbye June with a Netflix subscription starting on December 24 (so Christmas Eve).
