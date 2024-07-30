I Finally Finished Our Flag Means Death And I’m Sad We Won’t Get To See This One Storyline Play Out

I have been burnt many times by shows being canceled too soon. Therefore, often, if I learn a show has been canceled before I finish the last season, I will delay viewing it. I don’t want to endure an unanswered cliffhanger or an unfinished story. The unfortunate cancellation of Our Flag Means Death made me add it to the growing list of shows I left unfinished. It also happened around the time that my beloved Julia was also canceled (a show also deserving of an ending ). I needed time to mourn both series.

However, I always plan to return to unfinished shows eventually. I just need to be in the right mood for however they may end. When I learned of Our Flag Means Death’s cancellation, I had seen the first six episodes of Season 2. Well, enough time passed for me to watch the last two episodes. Surprisingly, I thought it had a satisfying ending, but more stories could have been told.

Warning: Our Flag Means Death spoilers are ahead. Proceed with caution.

I Want To See Zheng And The Crew Of The Revenge Team Up

In the Our Flag Means Death series finale, Zheng, the Pirate Queen (Ruibo Qian) suggests that Stede (Rhys Darby), Ed (Taika Waititi), and the crew of the Revenge team up and go after Prince Richard (Erroll Shand). We later see Stede and Ed choosing not to continue piracy but the rest of the Revenge crew joins her.

The continued explorations of Zheng and the Revenge crew had so much potential. The change in leadership could have opened the show to new places, introduced new characters, and even had new exciting dynamics. In some ways, Zheng leading the Revenge crew could have been a revamping of Our Flag Means Death. Simultaneously, we could have watched the Revenge crew have adventures while Stede and Ed explore the innkeeping lifestyle.

I Am Interested In The New Dynamics And Possible New Crew On Our Flag Means Death

Zheng lost her crew because of Richard, but that doesn’t mean she won’t find new people to join her on her journey. She probably has plenty of allies from her past that she can recruit, and I am sure a lot of people hate Richard. They would love to help her kill him. I am sure that Zheng and the Revenge crew will meet pirates without ties to the current characters. These new pirates could shift the relationships and force new splits or collaborations.

Plus, we know pirates are constantly at war. I don’t just want to see the new dynamics between crewmates but with everyone at sea. There could have been new rivalries with new ships and crews. There is so much untapped potential with Zheng and the new life of the Revenge and power hierarchy.

I Want To Find Out If Stede And Ed Eventually Return To Pirate Life

Our Flag Means Death doesn’t work without Ed and Stede. They’re not only the show’s leads but a big part of its heart and soul. A third season wouldn't work without them. However, I would have hoped that the series allowed viewers to see them as innkeepers. The show is a great Max original because of the exceptional LGBTQ+ representation, the tender romances, and the funny comedy. Its comedy matters. Innkeepers Stede and Ed have so many comedic possibilities. We need to see the highs and lows of this choice.

However, I want them to reunite with the Revenge crew eventually. We need the gang back together. If Max didn’t cancel Our Flag Means Death, a third season could have started with them enduring the innkeeping life for some episodes before returning to piracy.

I Want To See More Of Spanish Jackie

An interesting development of the Our Flag Means Death finale is that we see Spanish Jackie (Leslie Jones) with The Swede (Nat Faxon) on the new Revenge. This could just mean they’re on there temporarily, or it could mean that they’re about to join the crew. I interpreted it as the latter.

If Jackie officially became part of this crew, that could be a fun development. She will definitely cause some mayhem on the ship. Additionally, who is to say she doesn’t try to add a new husband, especially now that she (likely) only has Swede.

It Would Have Been Interesting To Witness Zheng Take More Of A Lead Role On Our Flag Means Death

I don’t know much about the real-life Zheng Yi Sao, and clearly, Our Flag Means Death doesn’t go for historical accuracy, but it would have been fascinating to see how the show tried or didn’t try to incorporate more of her history into it. We got some of her story in Season 2 and saw her with her crew, especially Auntie (Anapela Polataivao), but her being more of a main character in Season 3, could have really pushed the character forward.

I enjoyed her in Season 2 but I would have loved to dig deeper into her motivations, history, life, etc. in Season 3. We also only saw limited interaction between Zheng and the rest of the Revenge crew. Therefore, I am curious how her relationships would develop with the rest of them, besides Oluwande (Samson Kayo).

I Am Invested In The Zheng And Oluwande Romance

Our Flag Means Death is one of the best romantic comedy TV shows. Because of that, it has many endearing, sweet, and captivating romantic pairings. Zheng and Oluwande are a newer romance that was just beginning to develop into one of the show’s core couples.

With them together on the Revenge, I am interested in the evolution of their romance. Hopefully, they can remain together and be successful, but I am fascinated by how their love story could have progressed in Season 3. They would likely have had more challenges, so I want to know how they grew together and apart.

I have seen shows saved from cancellation and those that never even got a chance to really shine. I don’t know if this is the true end for Our Flag Means Death. I do, however, know that the fans want to save it , but if it doesn’t come back, it had an ending I am okay with, but I think it still had a lot of potential story left.