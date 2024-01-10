Our Flag Means Death Creator Addresses The Cancellation After Two Seasons: ‘I’ve Got Good News And Bad’
Sad news for fans of the series.
Our Flag Means Death has been drawing praise since its 2022 premiere for its comedy and LGBTQ+ pirate romance — two qualities not necessarily often associated with historical fiction — as well as a stellar cast. But after what some thought was a perfect Season 2 finale, creator David Jenkins has taken to social media to announce that the series will not return to Max for a third season. He revealed the Our Flag Means Death cancellation to his sure-to-be-disappointed fans in a good news/bad news scenario.
Season 2 of the historical comedy ended in October with Stede (Rhys Darby) and Ed (Taika Waititi) literally watching the Revenge and its crew sail off into the sunset, and while that was more than satisfying for many fans, there was still plenty of story to tell if Our Flag Means Death had been renewed for a third season. That, unfortunately, won’t come to pass, David Jenkins wrote on Instagram, highlighting the “good news” before addressing the cancellation itself:
While Our Flag Means Death surely meant a lot to its audience, it seems those behind the show got just as much in return. Without so much support from the fans, a second season may not have been possible, the creator wrote. Then David Jenkins got to the “bad news,” revealing:
The announcement sparked an outpouring of love and admissions of heartbreak from the loyal viewers, many saying they were “devastated” and hoping a third season might happen somewhere other than Max. Others thanked David Jenkins and company for the queer representation OFMD provided. Jenkins concluded his message with these heartfelt words:
This news is undoubtedly a huge disappointment, but if you want to relive the first two seasons, you can stream Our Flag Means Death with a Max subscription, and be sure to take a look at our 2024 TV schedule to see what premieres are coming our way soon.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
Most Popular
By Erik Swann
By Laura Hurley
By Megan Behnke
By Dirk Libbey
By Nick Venable
By Mick Joest
By Erik Swann