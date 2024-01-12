Max May Have Canceled Our Flag Means Death, But Fans Aren’t Ready To Let The Show Sail Away Without One Last Fight

Despite the show being critically acclaimed and garnering a devoted fan base, Max has canceled Our Flag Means Death after two seasons. The LGTBQ+ pirate romance centered on Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby), a gentleman-turned-pirate captain of a ragtag crew, with romantic undertones carry both seasons of the show as Stede and Taika Waititi's famed pirate Blackbeard, a.k.a. Ed Teach, navigate their romantic feelings for one another, the series is really a found-family story that reframes our ideas of piracy and aims at making queer relationships and identities less taboo. Understandably, audiences aren't happy that it was forced to walk the plank.

Creator David Jenkins had the unfortunate job of breaking the news to fans via Instagram, but while his heartfelt statement softened the blow, it did not dissuade the masses from being upset about the tremendous loss. Unlike Ed, they didn’t wallow in their misery and instead got organized. In seemingly no time at all beloved viewers pivoted their renewal campaign into a save the show campaign with an official website, petition, and clever social media hashtags like: #RenewAsACrew and #SaveOFMD.

Fans of Our Flag Means Death aren’t the first to launch such efforts to save shows; Manifest was saved by Netflix after viewer-based campaigning followed NBC's cancellation, and fans also helped get Magnum P.I. back on TV after it was axed at CBS. But that just means there's more precedence for optimism, and if there’s one thing the pirate show taught viewers, it's that you should never give up on something you love.

For many, the show is more than just a comedic pirate romp, it’s an important story about representation and finding a place where you’re allowed to be who you are free of judgment. That’s a huge part as to why fans are so vocal about it getting saved. X User @plumftw said it best, tweeting:

Queer stories deserve to be told, without compromise, without begging, without fear. #RenewOurFlagMeansDeath #RenewAsACrew #RenewOFMD

While many fans share the same sentiment about wanting the show saved to ensure the LGBTQ+ stories introduced continue to be told, other fans are campaigning for other reasons. For example, many fans, like @gendercrowley, are upset over the fact that they’ll never get to witness Stede and Ed tie the knot.

ed didn’t steal those wedding toppers for nothing. He didn’t PAINT THE BRIDE TOPPER TO LOOK LIKE HIM for nothing. stede has always imagined marrying for love and now he’s found it. Give these men their wedding !!! #SaveOFMD

Despite a near-perfect Season 2 ending, the series still left many with unanswered questions they were hoping a third season would tie up. Fans were certain that Jenkins would provide those answers if the show was granted a third season, which is why they’re campaigning so hard now. @Victori70961405 summed it up splendidly, saying:

I want to see a Gentlebeard Wedding. I want to see The Revenge earn its name. I want to see Izzy back however we can get him. I want to see OFMD s3.

Despite it being one of Max's best original shows, the powers that be are unlikely to reverse OFMD's cancelation. But fans clearly aren’t letting that discourage them. In fact, they’re already tweeting other streaming services and cable networks begging for them to pick up the show instead.

Even though the odds are against us, I will definitely be joining the crew for one more battle in the hopes of shaving this historic show. In addition to tweeting your support, consider streaming Our Flag Means Death with a Max subscription to show other companies just how popular the show is.