Why I Still Think You Should Watch Julia On Max (Despite Its Recent Cancellation)

Julia has become one of the latest victims of cancellations. This beloved Max series only streamed for two seasons when it deserved at least seven. Sarah Lancashire and David Hyde Pierce do some of their best work as Julia and Paul Child. The show quickly became one of my favorite shows to watch when it premiered in 2022. I joyously watched every episode and mourned the show’s cancellation.

However, just because Julia won’t be making any new episodes with Max doesn’t mean it isn’t worth watching. If you haven’t seen Julia yet, you can still watch it. In fact, you should definitely watch it now that it’s over. Watch it to appreciate what it was and could have been, and not what we lost.

It Has A Satisfying Conclusion

While watching the Julia Season 2 finale, I felt that this might be the show’s last episode. It neatly wrapped up all the major characters’ storylines. The show, however, left room to further their stories in case it did get renewed. As someone who has watched too many shows with cliffhanger endings , I applaud and appreciate it when shows give proper conclusions just in case they don’t get another season.

Our favorite characters received happy endings while leaving viewers to dream of what could be next for them. This made the Julia Season 2 finale bittersweet.

Sarah Lancashire Gives A Marvelous Performance As Julia Child

Lancashire deserved an Emmy nomination for her performance as Julia Child. She so effortlessly embodies this larger-than-life TV icon. Meryl Streep was fantastic as Child in Julie & Julia (it’s one of her best performances ), but I would argue that Lancashire gives a more or equally mesmerizing performance. Her voice, mannerisms, and demeanor all transform into Julia.

Before watching Julia, I knew Lancashire was the lead in Happy Valley, but I had never seen the show or any of her other major work. Therefore, I was blown away by Lancashire’s performance in Julia. Her performance takes this Max series to the next level. The writing is great and it has a magnificent ensemble cast, but the show thrives because of Lancashire’s lead performance. She gives such a breathtaking performance as Julia that the whole series is worth watching to see it.

It Creates Fascinating Julia Child Lore That Makes You Not Care What’s Real Or Fake

I didn’t know much about Julia Child before watching Julia. But the show made me want to know about the famous TV chef. It turns Child into this almost mythical figure. She doesn’t just save a channel but she becomes a legend. She also interacts with famous people such as James Beard, Mister Rogers, and John Updike. This makes it fun to imagine some of her interactions with these equally iconic figures.

In Julia, we watch her inspire women across the country, have these fantastical grand adventures, and cook mouthwatering food. The show proves why Julia appeals to people, even today. However, unless you’re a Julia Child expert, you don’t know if any of the stuff shown on Julia is fact or fiction.

You also don’t care. Additionally, it may inspire you to learn more about her and watch The French Chef and read Mastering The Art of French Cooking. The show very much operates in the real world but with a rose-colored lens, especially with Julia. This makes it a feel-good show that deals with major issues but also never goes too dark. Shows like Julia can offer some comfort when you want enthralling television without some of the intensity of say Breaking Bad or Game of Thrones.

Julia Is A Wonderful Time Capsule Of The Era

Julia has a women empowerment message. Julia inspires women to demand more space in male-dominated professions. She also creates a love of cooking for those who decide to stay at home. Julia is the catalyst for women gaining more power in front and behind the scenes. However, the series also focuses on other women working to gain power and influence.

This includes editor Judith Jones (Fiona Glascott), associate producer Alice Naman (Brittany Bradford), publisher Blanche Knopf (Judith Light), and Julia’s close friends Avis (Bebe Neuwirth) and Simca (Isabella Rossellini). Each woman has their own storyline and how they help Julia but also furthers the female revolution of the time.

Julia covers many of the era’s pressing topics, including female sexuality, fear of communism, police surveillance, sexism, and equality. For fans of vintage TV comedies and dramas, Julia doesn’t disappoint. The costumes, setting, and little details make it look and feel like the ‘60s.

Paul and Julia Child’s Relationship Showcases A Mature Love Story That’s Also Whimsical

Similar to Julie & Julia, Julia shows Paul and Julia’s relationship as this extremely loving and passionate romance. It makes them an aspiring couple. The series shows some small wrinkles in their marriage, but those just make the couple even more alluring.

Paul especially becomes the ideal husband. He loves Julia without limits and prejudices. They’re really one of the best TV couples. Being middle-aged also makes them even more of a beautiful pairing because it shows that being devoted and wildly in love isn’t something reserved for the young. Julia has a couple of entertaining and interesting pairings, but the show revolves around Paul and Julia.

Paul additionally isn’t just Julia’s sidekick. The Max series highlights why he’s just as wonderful as her and why they work so well together.

It’s A Quick Binge

Because Max canceled Julia after Season 2, there are only 16 episodes to watch, 8 episodes per season. A dedicated TV fan can finish the series in a couple of days, or even watching at a slow pace can devour the show in a couple of weeks. The low commitment makes it a more appealing binge-watch than a series with hundreds of episodes.

Plus Julia is so engaging that you will breeze through the 16 wonderfully crafted episodes.

Max is developing a reputation like Netflix for canceling great shows way too soon. Julia joins the list of recently canceled Max series such as Our Flag Means Death , The Flight Attendant, and Rap Sh!t. I think the show had at least a couple more great seasons in it. But guess it’s better to burn bright with a few seasons than fade out with fifty mediocre ones. You will be missed, Julia.