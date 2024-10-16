I Loved Heartstopper Season 3, But Here's Why I Hope Season 4 Is The Last

Over the past few years there's been a ton of conversation about the importance and power of representation in the media. That includes telling queer stories like Heartstopper, which is streaming for those with a Netflix subscription. The show has been praised for its queer representation, and Season 3 was recently released in its entirety. And while I loved the third season, I'm hoping Season 4 ends up being the last. Let's break it all down.

Heartstopper Season 3 moved the various couples' relationships forward, especially Nick and Charlie. The series also addressed Charlie's eating disorder, while teasing how certain characters like Nick are gearing up for University. And for that reason, I hope Season 4 is the final entry in the beloved show.

I've been a fan of the show since Day 1, and have seen how Heartstopper has been healing for generations of LGTBQ+ fans. But part of why it's able to do this is because it offers a glimpse at growing up queer in high school and being able to live more truthfully than many of us did. And this is a big reason why I'm not interested in following characters to college, especially because it'll separate Nick and Charlie.

(Image credit: Netflix)

I'd also like Hearstopper to end with Season 4 because we've seen how various other shows have struggled to keep their quality when moving characters from High School to college. Glee is a prime example of this, as having Rachel and Kurt graduate and move to New York made the show feel disjointed, and many hardcore fans eventually stopped watching.

Another reason why I'd like to Heartstopper to end after next season is so that the show can go out on top. It's commonplace for popular shows to jump the shark, ruining their legacy. I'd hate to see this happen to the Heartstopper, which has ben a pretty fantastic series throughout its first three seasons. If Netflix and company decide to end its run in Season 4, the showrunner and writers can craft a satisfying ending for the beloved characters.

Of course, I understand why some folks would want the show to keep going. Heartstopper's representation is powerful, not only because of the two gay men who are at the heart of its story. The show has also found organic ways to include other identities within the LGBTQ+ community, including characters that are trans, non-binary, asexual, and bisexual. So there are plenty of fans out there who feels seen by the beloved series, and who would love to see it have a long run on Netflix. I just would prefer to see the story kept in high school, rather than seeing the ensemble grow up before our eyes.

Heartstopper's first three seasons are streaming now on Netflix.