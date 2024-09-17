Heartstopper Season 3 Trailer Gives Nick And Charlie's Friend Group Some Major Challenges, And I'm Actually Glad

While there is no shortage of new content for those of us with a Netflix subscription, some of the streaming service's original TV shows are more popular than others. Heartstopper is definitely a fan favorite, one that has been healing to watch for certain generations of LGBTQ+ folks out there. The trailer for Season 3 teased some big issues for Nick and Charlie's group of friends, and I'm actually glad the show is heading in that direction.

What we know about Heartstopper Season 3 is limited, but fans are eager to see the next chapter in Nick and Charlie's love story. It's been teased that they'll be getting more physically intimate with each other, but the trailer seen above also highlighted more serious issues the show will be facing, including addressing Charlie's eating disorder. And while I love seeing the frothy love stories involved in the show, I'm glad Season 3 will focus on the other issues that have been boiling up for the characters.

The trailer opens on the group of friends at the beach, including Kit Connor's newly ripped physique. While we see everyone having fun, it soon becomes clear that the cast will be facing new challenges in Season 3. That includes the main character's trying to be both physically and emotionally intimate with each other... and how those two are connected.

While Nick and Charlie are moving forward physically, it's clear that Charlie's eating disorder is weighing on the pair. Tao and Elle's attempts at sex aslo seem to be triggering the latter character's insecurities and gender dysphoria, which is a fascinating part of the trans experience that's rarely discussed in the media. We also see that Isaac is continuing to feel isolated, and coming to terms with his asexuality. And as most of his friends are becoming sexually active, it should be interesting to see his journey towards accepting his own idenitty.

More to come...