I Watch So Many Shows On Apple TV+, And I Have Three You Should 100% Check Out During The Streamer's Free Weekend

I can’t tell you how many times I’ve recommended a great Apple TV+ show , and the person I’m talking to responds with “I don’t have an Apple TV+ subscription .” It happens all the time, which is a real bummer since I genuinely believe that some of the best series on television right now live over there. However, now this problem is temporarily alleviated, because the streamer is free this weekend – January 3 through 5! So, with that in mind, here are the three shows I, someone who has watched a bunch of projects on this streamer, think you should binge this weekend.

Now, before we get into these three shows, it’s worth mentioning that there are a ton of excellent series on Apple TV+, like Ted Lasso and Slow Horses. However, considering you only have a little over two days to watch for free and those projects are both very popular, I’ve picked titles that are newer and have fewer episodes so you can use your time efficiently.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Shrinking

Notably, Ted Lasso isn’t on this list because I figure so many have already used an Apple TV+ free trial or bought a subscription for a month or so to watch it. However, if you are looking for the same kind of heartfelt comedy, Shrinking is the show for you.

Created by Ted Lasso’s co-creator Bill Lawrence, Roy Kent actor Brett Goldstein and How I Met Your Mother’s Jason Segel, this series was my favorite show of 2024. It follows Segel’s character Jimmy in the aftermath of his wife’s death as he works through his grief while also working as a therapist. While that sounds depressing, trust me, this show is hilarious.

Also starring Harrison Ford, Jessica Williams, Christa Miller and more, this is a jam-packed ensemble who are firing on all cylinders as they play out this hilarious and poignant story about therapy, family and well-being. It’s honestly a gorgeous show that just about anyone should enjoy, and you can stream the first two seasons in full right now.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Bad Sisters

Now, if you are looking for a bit of mystery, Bad Sisters is what you should spend your time watching.

This show set in Ireland follows the Garvey sisters in the aftermath of the death of one of their significant others. However, there’s a twist, because rather than detectives investigating the case in Season 1, its life insurance agents, and like them, we the audience have no clue who actually did the killing. Then, things get even wilder when there’s another death in Season 2!

Overall, this series is a hilarious black comedy and a whip-smart mystery that’s also ultra chaotic and uber-enjoyable. So, while it’s free, you should check it out, because both seasons are fully available.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Severance

The timing couldn’t be better in the case of Severance and this deal. That’s because Season 2 of this absolutely bonkers workplace thriller is set to premiere on the 2025 TV schedule on January 17, and this weekend allows you to catch up with Season 1 and see if you want to continue on this wild ride.

Severance follows Adam Scott’s Mark as he opts into a procedure that severs his brain and makes it so his work life and home life are literally separated. As you can probably imagine, there’s a whole bunch of issues that arise with a procedure like that, and this drama from creator Dan Erikson and EP/director Ben Stiller dives into it all.

So, if you want to jump into the crazy world of Lumon Industries before Severance Season 2 premieres, now is the perfect time to do so.

Truthfully, I feel like I haven’t even scratched the surface of shows worth checking out on Apple TV+ – Silo and Presumed Innocent are also great, for example. However, we only have one weekend of free streaming here, and you need to use your time wisely. And I think you should spend said time watching one, two or all three of the projects I’ve mentioned here. I can almost guarantee you won’t regret it.