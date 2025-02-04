I'm A Millennial Who Thought My UGG Days Were Over, But I'm Loving The Low-Key Resurgence On Celebs Like Nicole Kidman, JLo And Charli XCX

If you’re a millennial who hasn’t kept up with fashion as much in recent years, I’m here to report: UGGs are back in. I learned this during a recent wintry baby shower in Chicago, in which many of my fellow millennial counterparts were traipsing through snowy sidewalks in the shoes (which I can also report absolutely still get weird when they get wet). Still, unlike when Katie Holmes brought back the dress over jeans trend, I’m sort of loving the low-key comeback of the casual winter shoes. And we can thank celebrities like Nicole Kidman, Charlie XCX, a festive Hailey Bieber, and even fashionista Jennifer Lopez.

The nice thing about this UGG boot resurgence is there are many varying types of the look that seem to be running around. While Christopher Nolan may be a notable UGG hater, there's really a type of shoe from the brand for most everyone. So, whether you're a tall boot or short boot girlie, there is certainly a style that should fit your look, and we've run through a few of the trends, below.

Nicole Kidman In Tall UGGs

Early to the UGG resurgence was Nicole Kidman, who was spotted filming on the set of Babygirl last year rocking a classic pair of UGGs (and also proving my exact point about what happens to the shoes in the rain). She paired the boots with a beige coat that perfectly matched, and whether due to filming or circumstance, she also rocked a wet hair, don’t care look along with it. Her UGGs are of the taller style, Classic II, and can be purchased at Nordstrom and other retailers like Amazon.

While Nicole Kidman recently chose taller boots, not everyone is as down with the classic take on the look. In fact, Charlie XCX paired them with a wild blue fur coat and baggy jeans. It was very Gen Z of her, though in fact she is also a millennial.

Charlie XCX's Trendy UGG

A lot of the celebrities who are bringing back the UGGs have started wearing them under baggy jeans, which has meant they don't need to cover as much surface area. The look I'm seeing on most ladies rocking UGGs are these booties that are adorable while still being nearly as comfy as their taller counterparts.

UGG Ultra Mini Classic Boot: $150 at Nordstrom UGGs come in mini boots now. Get them in tan, black or one of these in season colors, like Sea Foam (pictured).

UGG isn't just making classic styles, however. They are also trying some on-trend silhouettes, as seen in this cool-as-a-cucumber look from Jennifer Lopez.

Jennifer Lopez And A Fresh UGG Silhouette

While the classic style of UGG is the absolute OG and always will be, the brand has modernized its look a bit to go with the tight tops and baggy bottoms that are in vogue right now. Enter the Classic Ultra New Heights boot, which gives the classic Ugg look a bit of a heel (and assumedly helps to avoid some of the problems Nicole Kidman had with her pair in the rain).

JLo has been pushing the trend envelope when it comes to jeans, and while sometimes she's busting out boots that would break the bank for most of us, she's been a big advocate of the New Heights look, as well. It's honestly the shoe I most want to pursue in 2025. It just sort of aligns well with the rest of my wardrobe right now, and given it was first released in 2024, it feels a lot fresher than some of the looks that make me feel like I need to bust out my college wardrobe.

Listen, UGGs never fully went away. There’s been no period of time where they’ve been incredibly difficult to find if you’re a diehard fan. They’ve always been at least peripherally acceptable shoes, as they are warm, they are comfy, and while not exactly style icons, they do have their own unique look. As someone whose college uniform included a pair, I’m honestly feeling a bit of nostalgia with this new trend. In short, I'm rooting for the UGG boot, and I’m absolutely on the market for a new pair in these brave new fashion times. You should consider 'em too.