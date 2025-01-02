How Justin Bieber Used A Pic Of Hailey Ringing In The New Year In A Bikini To Seemingly Debunk Those Marriage Trouble Rumors

Justin and Hailey Bieber are no strangers to having rumors spread about their relationship, and while the couple often choose not to open up about any controversies, both have taken action against the latest speculation of trouble in paradise. After Hailey basically told followers that they were “not well” for reading too much into her and her husband’s actions and social media activity, Justin had his own way of debunking the rumors — posting a New Year’s pic of his wife in a bikini.

Hailey Bieber certainly looked festive as she rang in the new year alongside her husband, and by the looks of things, the heat was cranked all the way up. The self-proclaimed nepo-baby sported a pink and white string bikini underneath a luxurious furry coat that practically left Justin Bieber speechless as he posted to Instagram Stories :

(Image credit: Justin Bieber's Instagram Stories)

Justin Bieber is absolutely swooning over what has to be one of the first celebrity bikini shots of the new year, and who can blame him? Hailey Bieber looks fabulous in her dressed-down look, and she seemed to be having the most fun, flaunting the look in a festive Happy New Year hat, Ugg boots, diamond earrings and a necklace with the initials “JBB” for her and Justin’s baby Jack Blues.

Social media never tells the whole story of anyone’s relationship, but this post — especially Justin Bieber’s sweet message — does seem like a pretty good indicator that the Biebers are still going strong.

Rumblings that there might be issues in their marriage started back in December when Selena Gomez got engaged to Benny Blanco . Many fans thought Justin Bieber was sending a message to his ex-girlfriend by posting a pic of him and Hailey with the song “All My Ghosts” by Lizzy McAlpine, which talks about not being able to move past a previous relationship.

Not long after that, a TikTok video broke down several social media posts between the new parents that made it look like they might have been taking subtle jabs at each other and may not have even spent the holidays together.

It’s always possible that the two are still finding their footing with a new baby to care for, and other reports have alleged that Justin Bieber was struggling after P. Diddy’s arrest , when old footage of his hangouts with the rapper resurfaced from when he was a teenager. Whatever the cause, it does seem like something that happened in the past year caused him to question his faith .

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors