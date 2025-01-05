I Haven't Been Into A Lot Of New Denim Trends Lately, But Jennifer Lopez Has Earned My Attention By Adopting A 2025 Look I'm Definitely Going To Try

I may be able to keep up to date on 2025 movies , but I’ll be honest, I’ve been having a hard time getting behind a ton of recent denim trends. I was very happy when we as a society transitioned from the low-cut skinny jeans to high-rise straight-leg jeans, but I’ve completely decided not to participate in some of the more recent developments like flare jeans, those super baggy jeans or the ones with the double waistbands. However, JLo is about to put me on a 2025 denim trend.

Jennifer Lopez Just Turned Me On A 2025 Denim Trend

Jennifer Lopez has been having a much-deserved aspirational winter vacation in Aspen, Colorado as she and Ben Affleck resolve their divorce behind the scenes . While walking around the scenic mountain town, she was pictured wearing these barrel jeans I’m actually obsessed with. Check them out:

(Image credit: MEGA/GC Images)

Jennifer Lopez has been totally taking a note from Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter era with designer cowboy hats recently. (She also posted herself rocking a swimsuit with another one this week). But this time she paired the country look with a super comfy coat, brown boots… and barrel jeans.

Considering all the wacky denim trends, such as sweatpants that look like jeans , I have kind of given up on denim trends. However, after seeing barrel jeans on Jennifer Lopez, I’ve convinced myself I need to try some on this year.

I like that they are wide-leg jeans that also look laid back, comfy and very stylish. So, thank you JLo for rocking them!

What Are Barrel Jeans, And Where To Get Them

As one can say about just about every fashion trend these days, barrel jeans didn’t come out of thin air. They apparently have origins in the 1920s as French workwear, and Vogue was talking about how the trend was being adopted by celebrities like Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Dove Cameron in late 2023 when it was a more divisive denim choice.

As 2024 went by though, I think the trend is starting to jive with more of the public. It’s a new take on the baggy trend, but I like that it’s not wildly baggy and has some shape to it.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

According to Elle, the jeans JLo is wearing are from Free People, and you can get them on Amazon now:

Jennifer Lopez has gone through a lot this year, between her split from Ben Affleck and canceling her tour - even though naturally none of that made her personal end-of-year recap . So, she's probably ready to move onward and upward.

A completely new style of jean and a nice vacation seem like nice ways to start a new chapter of life, honestly.

And speaking of the jeans, I also love this dark wash as well:

Of course, I know personally I’ll have to do a try-on to be sold on the barrel jeans. However, I’m optimistic and thankful that Jennifer Lopez rocked these wonderful pants on her winter vacation.

This is truly a denim trend I can get behind, and I can't wait to try them out in the new year!