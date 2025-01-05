I Haven't Been Into A Lot Of New Denim Trends Lately, But Jennifer Lopez Has Earned My Attention By Adopting A 2025 Look I'm Definitely Going To Try
Oh, I'm very here for this trend!
I may be able to keep up to date on 2025 movies, but I’ll be honest, I’ve been having a hard time getting behind a ton of recent denim trends. I was very happy when we as a society transitioned from the low-cut skinny jeans to high-rise straight-leg jeans, but I’ve completely decided not to participate in some of the more recent developments like flare jeans, those super baggy jeans or the ones with the double waistbands. However, JLo is about to put me on a 2025 denim trend.
Jennifer Lopez Just Turned Me On A 2025 Denim Trend
Jennifer Lopez has been having a much-deserved aspirational winter vacation in Aspen, Colorado as she and Ben Affleck resolve their divorce behind the scenes. While walking around the scenic mountain town, she was pictured wearing these barrel jeans I’m actually obsessed with. Check them out:
Jennifer Lopez has been totally taking a note from Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter era with designer cowboy hats recently. (She also posted herself rocking a swimsuit with another one this week). But this time she paired the country look with a super comfy coat, brown boots… and barrel jeans.
Considering all the wacky denim trends, such as sweatpants that look like jeans, I have kind of given up on denim trends. However, after seeing barrel jeans on Jennifer Lopez, I’ve convinced myself I need to try some on this year.
I like that they are wide-leg jeans that also look laid back, comfy and very stylish. So, thank you JLo for rocking them!
What Are Barrel Jeans, And Where To Get Them
As one can say about just about every fashion trend these days, barrel jeans didn’t come out of thin air. They apparently have origins in the 1920s as French workwear, and Vogue was talking about how the trend was being adopted by celebrities like Blake Lively, Gigi Hadid and Dove Cameron in late 2023 when it was a more divisive denim choice.
As 2024 went by though, I think the trend is starting to jive with more of the public. It’s a new take on the baggy trend, but I like that it’s not wildly baggy and has some shape to it.
According to Elle, the jeans JLo is wearing are from Free People, and you can get them on Amazon now:
Jennifer Lopez has gone through a lot this year, between her split from Ben Affleck and canceling her tour - even though naturally none of that made her personal end-of-year recap. So, she's probably ready to move onward and upward.
A completely new style of jean and a nice vacation seem like nice ways to start a new chapter of life, honestly.
And speaking of the jeans, I also love this dark wash as well:
Mid rise barrel jeans in a faded black wash and non-stretch denim.
Of course, I know personally I’ll have to do a try-on to be sold on the barrel jeans. However, I’m optimistic and thankful that Jennifer Lopez rocked these wonderful pants on her winter vacation.
This is truly a denim trend I can get behind, and I can't wait to try them out in the new year!
Sarah El-Mahmoud has been with CinemaBlend since 2018 after graduating from Cal State Fullerton with a degree in Journalism. In college, she was the Managing Editor of the award-winning college paper, The Daily Titan, where she specialized in writing/editing long-form features, profiles and arts & entertainment coverage, including her first run-in with movie reporting, with a phone interview with Guillermo del Toro for Best Picture winner, The Shape of Water. Now she's into covering YA television and movies, and plenty of horror. Word webslinger. All her writing should be read in Sarah Connor’s Terminator 2 voice over.