Jennifer Lopez Wore Boots And A Fit That Cost More Than My Whole Wardrobe To Unstoppable Screening, But It’s So Stunning For Fall

Celebrities get a lot of clothing for free to wear on red carpets and to movie premieres, but it’s rare that celebrity fashion makes me green with envy. Or in this case, I guess camel-colored with envy, as the latest look from JLo has done. Jennifer Lopez has been busy promoting her new movie Unstoppable (yes that one she did with ex Ben Affleck, who produced) and she just wore a Gucci + Saint Laurent ensemble that I think cost more than my entire wardrobe. Those boots are fire though.

Lopez was seen in New York this week heading to the SVA theater for a screening of Unstoppable. We’re in transitional weather right now, and she paired boots with a fun sweater cardigan, matching knitted shorts, a turtleneck and boots that are on trend and worked perfectly with the rest of her outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On social, she called the look “Cinnamochaccino 🍂🥮” and referred to her outfit as “autumn is autumning," giving us a closer look at her fall look.

But you can’t get that look without shelling a pretty penny. I wasn’t joking when I said dressing in "Cinnamochaccino" might cost more than your entire wardrobe combined. Those Saint Laurent Boots cost $1,950 retail all by themselves. Yes, that's not a misplaced decimal, it is four figures.

If you thought the boots were expensive, her outfit is Gucci. The cardigan with the collar detail retails for $4,300 and the matching wool shorts are an extra $850 dollars. I’m unclear how much the turtleneck underneath cost, but I think I feel confident in saying all those dollar signs add up to more than the combined collective of what I own.

Jennifer Lopez’s net worth is a well-documented topic of converation. In particular, now that she’s splitting with Ben Affleck and has no prenup , the fact she’s the bigger breadwinner in the relationship has been a major topic of discussion.

Lopez has been flying solo to Unstoppable, which seemed to be something she worked out in advance with Ben Affleck after Bennifer called it quits. Still, she's making quite a statement with her fashion choices at these events, and all eyes are on her as the new movie is coming out. Now, I can't wait to see what she pulls off in the actual movie, which you'll be able to watch in theaters and later with an Amazon Prime subscription.