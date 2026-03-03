Being A Traitor Sounds Like Hard Work, And Lisa Rinna Revealed How Much Longer They Film Than The Faithful

The Traitors Season 4 is over, but Lisa Rinna still has a stranglehold on that spotlight as she shares the ins and outs of what goes on in the Peacock series. As we wait for the NBC spinoff to hit the 2026 TV schedule, the Real Housewives veteran revealed just how tiring filming sessions can be for Traitors.

Fresh off The Traitors' reunion, where she went up against Colton Underwood and other co-stars, Lisa Rinna shared with People that one doesn't sleep much when being a Traitor. She started by sharing how they round out the day of filming, and how the Traitors are covertly pulled aside for additional filming:

They have everyone go to sleep in the castle [wink]. And then we Traitors are called out. Everybody's called out to go home, one by one. So let's say I get called, instead of going out, I take a left and I go down to where they do the round table and I wait until my fellow Traitors come down. It's a stealth mission.

Similar to the methods producers employed for the box challenge, there are parameters in place to ensure the Faithful don't accidentally discover a Traitor's identity due to stuff that happens that isn't a part of the game. Of course, it's always hard to avoid a tell, and it seems even The Traitors can't prevent that.

As a Traitor, Lisa Rinna revealed she and the others, like Rob Rausch, Candiace Dillard Bassett, and Eric Nam, all had to film much longer in the turret after the Faithfuls left. As for how much longer, she said they'd be out until the early hours of the morning:

So you go to work and get back or go to your room in the castle at 2 or 3 in the morning.

Imagine getting to your room back at 2 to 3 a.m., and then having to be up bright and early and camera-ready at the castle for breakfast the next morning. I can imagine there would be some drowsy Traitors at the breakfast table. I guess future Faithful can start to keep an eye out for who looks a little sleepy at breakfast?

As someone who struggles to watch multiple Traitors episodes with my Peacock subscription when they go live, I'm not sure I could handle being in the turret that late at night. If I weren't nodding off, I'd definitely be cranky and ready to quibble with my other Traitors, which would be terrible for my overall odds of winning.

I'm not sure how The Traitors could remedy this, but being at the castle from breakfast and doing over 12 hours of shooting a day is gonna bring anyone down. It's no wonder Maura Higgins was accused of doing absolutely nothing all season; she was probably exhausted! Jokes aside, I do hope Lisa Rinna is exaggerating a bit, and that's not an every-night thing, because that's wild.

The Traitors is on hiatus, but as previously mentioned, a spinoff with non-celebrities is coming to NBC sometime in the coming months. I'm so excited to see that season, and see how it compares when there's a cast who has no reads on who could be a Faithful or Traitor based on their reputation.