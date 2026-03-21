Alan Cumming On The 'Blessing' And 'Curse' Of The Traitors (And The Time He Almost Broke Character)
The treachery takes its toll.
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In just a few short years, The Traitors has become one of the best reality shows on the air. The Emmy-winning sensation recently wrapped its fourth season for those with a Peacock subscription, hosted by the delightfully unhinged Alan Cumming. And the actor/host spoke about the "curse" of guarding its secrets, and one time that he nearly broke character in the castle.
Aside from Alan Cumming's wild Traitors accent, he's tasked with keeping the show's secrets until each new episode airs. While appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the Goldeneye actor spoke about the responsibility of knowing how each season ends months before it airs. As he put it:
Honestly, this does sound like a bit of a nightmare. Not only does he have to guard the show's spoilers while it airs, he has to keep The Traitors secrets while the episode is being edited together. And unfortunately for Cumming, he's not exactly great at keeping secrets.Article continues below
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The Traitors Season 4 cast list broke the internet, and that was only the first secret that Cumming had to keep for the most recent installment of the beloved competition series. And guarding spoilers was a bit of a learning curve, as he went on to share:
Talk about spilling the beans. Cirie Fields was on some of the best Survivor seasons, and is currently on TV as part of Season 50. Her inclusion in The Traitors Season 1 was a big reason why I personally watched it, and if I knew she won before it even aired it would have been a serious bummer. Unfortunately that's exactly what happened for comedian/writer Pat Regan.
Lots of Survivor icons have competed in the campy competition series over the years, with the one and only Boston Rob being part of Season 3. Alan Cumming revealed that watching him make it so far actually caused him to briefly break character in the midst of filming. As he put it:
Honestly, this is relatable. Just like when he's on Survivor, it was maddening to watch as Boston Rob managed to evade elimination time and time again on The Traitors. And Cumming was all of us in the way he reacted to The Challenge's Wes going home before him. He continued:
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Same though. Luckily Alan Cumming had someone in his ear reminding him to put his poker face back on. Although now I'm curious about what other direction he's been given throughout the years.
The Traitors is streaming in its entirety over on Peacock, which is also the home of the international seasons. We'll just have to patiently wait for news about what's going to to down in Season 5.
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
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