Why I'm Hoping Hulu's How To Die Alone Will Be Renewed For A Second Season

Hulu’s How To Die Alone is brand new to the 2024 TV Schedule, and if you haven’t watched it yet, you’re missing out. The eight-episode dramedy series stars The White Lotus actress Natasha Rothwell as Mel, a struggling JK employee who gets a new lease on life after suffering a near-death experience. With a new attitude on life and a little help from a deceased acquaintance, Mel begins to slowly turn things around while still facing obstacles left and right.

The Hulu original might not be one of the most influential black comedies of the last decade, but it certainly can be if the streaming service gives it a chance by renewing it for a second season. I know I’m definitely rooting for its success, and here’s why.

I Need To Know What Happens After That Cliffhanger Ending

After Mel’s belongings accidentally get swapped with her deceased hospital roommate's, she finds herself in possession of the elderly woman’s credit card. Trying her best to honor the woman’s life lesson, she uses the card to book a trip to Maui to witness her ex get married on New Year’s Day. Mel’s credit card fraud goes undetected throughout the entire season, to the point where she starts telling people about what she’s done.

Unfortunately, her crime catches up to her, and she’s tackled by the police upon returning to JFK after her trip. And then the season ends, leaving fans wondering a multitude of questions, including what’s going to happen to her and who, if anyone, ratted her out to the police.

The cliffhanger alone should be reason enough for Hulu to renew the series, but TV fans know that streaming services love to cancel shows without giving them proper endings. Hopefully, How to Die Alone won’t be another one-season show.

There's So Much Romantic Potential For All The Characters

For a show called How to Die Alone, there’s a surprising amount of romance going on. Mel has at least three different suitors over the course of the eight-episode season, and by the end, it seems like she’s finally wrapped her head around the idea of her work friend Terrance (KeiLyn Durrel Jones) potentially being “the one.” As a “Team Terrance” member, getting a chance to see their relationship develop in a second season is definitely one of the reasons I’m hoping for a renewal.

But it’s not just Mel’s romantic life that has the potential for love and conflict in future seasons. For starters, it’s unclear if Alex (Jocko Sims) actually gets married, leaving his future up in the air. There’s also the budding romance between Kay (Elle Lorraine) and one of the baggage handlers. And I’d love to see more of Rory’s (Conrad Ricamora) relationship with the handsome businessman since we didn’t get to see them all that much after Rory and Mel’s fight.

While not a rom-com by any means, love is definitely flowing in How to Die Alone, and I would love to see it reach new heights in a sophomore season.

Mel Is A Relatable Character With A Story We Don't See Enough On TV

While the comedy, drama, and romance are all great selling points as to why the show is worthy of a second season, my biggest reason for wanting one is that we need more stories like Mel’s in the world.

Unlike most characters on television who have their lives figured out, or at least are pretending to, Mel accepts the fact that her life isn’t everything she thought it would be. Over the course of the eight episodes, she grapples with that disappointment and learns how to channel it into healthy alternatives to help her build the life she wants.

Not everyone lands the perfect job and dream partner in their twenties, as so many television shows like to portray. It’s refreshing to see How to Die Alone understand that and it gives those of us who relate to Mel a show to feel seen and safe in. At the end of the day, that’s why I really want to see the show succeed and get renewed for a second season — and a third and forth.

You can stream How to Die Alone with a Hulu subscription and/or Disney+ with an active subscription.