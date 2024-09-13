How To Watch How To Die Alone Online And Stream New Comedy From Anywhere

How To Watch How to Die Alone Online

Watch How to Die Alone: Synopsis

After acclaimed turns in HBO hits like The White Lotus, Natasha Rothwell is seizing the spotlight: creating, producing, and taking the lead in this hugely relatable 8-part Hulu comedy. Starring Rothwell as crestfallen JFK airport employee Mel, in addition to Conrad Ricamora (How to Get Away with Murder) and KeiLyn Durrel Jones (Succession), How to Die Alone promises hearty laughs, hope, and some inspired flights of fancy. Read our guide below for how to watch How to Die Alone online on Hulu, and stream every episode free wherever you are with a VPN.

Co-created by Rothman and Vera Santamaria (PEN15, Orange is the New Black), How to Die Alone should appeal to anyone who has felt eternally delayed in the departure lounge of life. Enter Melissa. She’s broke, neurotic, and her love life is DOA. Her ex-boyfriend has a hot new girlfriend, and although she works at an airport, she’s terrified of flying. She’s ready to give up until a near-miss incident with the Grim Reaper galvanizes her into living life fully, on her own terms.

“I think audiences will relate to someone who is trying to close the distance between who they are and who they want to be,” series star Rothwell says. That means refusing to “settle”, “let fear win,” or “burn bridges” – just some of the show’s episode titles – as Mel takes the controls of her own life, supported by an eclectic cast of characters that includes gay best friend Rory (Ricamora), sagacious co-worker Terrance (Durrel Jones), and guest stars Bashir Salahuddin and Ellen Cleghorne as her brother and mother respectively.

Tackling weighty issues with a light touch and a dose of magic realism, How to Die Alone is the latest from Onyx Collective, Disney’s content label focusing on programming made by people of color. Former hits from their impressive back catalogue include the Academy Award-winning Summer of Soul and the popular Kerry Washington comedy, UnPrisoned.

Don't delay: jump right in with our viewing guide and watch How to Die Alone online, with multiple episodes of this uplifting comedy available to stream now and from anywhere in the world.

How to watch How to Die Alone online for free in the US

After almost dying, Mel gets busy living in this new Hulu comedy. US viewers can watch How to Die Alone exclusively on Hulu from Friday, September 13, when it debuts with the first four of eight episodes. They'll be available from around 12am ET/PT and new installments will be uploaded at the same time each week.

Subscribers can chose from a number of Hulu plans. Firstly, you can opt for one of its on-demand only plans, which comes with a 30-day free trial to new members. Thereafter, you’ll pay $7.99 a month for its ad-supported plan, or $17.99 a month to go commercial free.

If you want to benefit from its 90+ live channels, the Hulu + Live TV plan is currently $76.99 per month and comes with ad-supported Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, and Hulu included too. And, if you’re new to the service, there’s a 3-day free trial currently available.

You can also opt for one of the Disney Plus bundle plans and pay from $9.99 a month for purely on-demand content.

How to watch How to Die Alone online from anywhere

US citizen on vacation? Or perhaps you're working overseas and want to stream How to Die Alone on a streaming service, just as if you were back home. Unfortunately, in some markets you'll be stopped from doing so due to geo-blocking.

But with a VPN you can change your IP address and make your computer, smartphone, tablet or other streaming device think its right back in the US.

That means US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription no matter where you are in the world, just as if you were in the comfort of your own home.

How to watch How to Die Alone online in Canada

Those living in Canada can watch How to Die Alone on Disney Plus. The 8-part series will land on Friday, September 13, with the first four episodes to binge, and additional episodes added to the streamer at the same time each week.

Don’t have a Disney Plus account? Disney Plus prices start from CA$7.99 a month for the platform’s ad-supported plan. Otherwise, choose between its Standard (CA$11.99 a month/CA$119.99 annually) or Premium ad-free options (CA$14.99 a month/CA$149.99 a year).

Can I watch How to Die Alone online in the UK?

Sadly, Natasha Rothwell's new comedy doesn’t have an ETA across the pond. Brits should see it arrive on Disney Plus in the coming months, though, as Disney (via the Star portal) is the home of Hulu shows like Tell Me Lies and Only Murders in the Building, and Onyx Collective-produced content like The Other Black Girl.

In the UK, Disney Plus plans begin from as little as £4.99. Of course, subscribers have the option of upgrading to the ad-free Standard plan at £7.99 a month, or the £10.99 Premium option, which supports 4K and HDR streaming.

An American abroad trying to access Hulu?

How to watch How to Die Alone online in Australia

If you’re an Aussie, a Disney Plus subscription will allow you to watch How to Die Alone online. Episodes will be ready to stream the same day they’re released in the US, from Friday, September 13, with the show’s final episodes available from September 27.

There are just a few subscription options to choose from in Australia. Go monthly for AU$13.99, or get a great saving – effectively 12 months for the price of 10 – by getting an annual plan for AU$139.99. There’s also a Disney Plus Premium plan available at AU$17.99 a month if you’re looking to boost your audio and video quality.

How to Die Alone Trailer

How to Die Alone | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

How to Die Alone Episode Release Schedule

Episode 1, “Stop Living”: Friday, September 13

Episode 2, “Lie and Deny”: Friday, September 13

Episode 3, “Burn Bridges”: Friday, September 13

Episode 4, “Settle”: Friday, September 13

Episode 5, “Trust No One”: Friday, September 20

Episode 6, “Let Fear Win”: Friday, September 20

Episode 7, “Kill Your Darlings”: Friday, September 27

Episode 8, “Get Lost”: Friday, September 27

Who is in the cast of How to Die Alone?

Natasha Rothwell as Melissa

Conrad Ricamora as Rory

Jocko Sims as Alex

KeiLyn Durrel Jones

Michelle McLeod as Patty

Jaylee Hamidi as Allie

Christopher Powell as Deshawn

Arkie Kandola as Shaun Gill

Bashir Salahuddin as Brian

Ellen Cleghorne as Beverly

How many episodes of How to Die Alone will there be? New Hulu comedy How to Die Alone will have a total of 8 episodes, each running to roughly 30-minutes each. The first four can be streamed from the show's launch, while additional episodes will be released weekly.