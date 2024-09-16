I'm Watching Bad Monkey, And There's One Performance I Think We Should All Be Talking About

Spoiler warning: The following article contains spoilers for Bad Monkey. If you’ve yet to watch Bill Lawrence’s crime comedy, proceed with caution.

Of all the shows I’ve watched this year, Bad Monkey is by far my favorite from the 2024 TV schedule and has quickly become one of the best Apple TV+ original series . White I love everything about Vince Vaughn and Rob Delaney’s roles as Andrew Yancey and Nick Stripling, respectively, there’s one performance I think we should all be talking about, even if they only appear in a few episodes.

I’m talking about Zach Braff’s Dr. Israel O’Peele, Nick’s business partner and fellow con artist who has a major role in the show’s central mystery, one that only becomes more absurd and ridiculous as the story unfolds. Ever since “Izzy” showed up early on in the first season, I haven’t been able to stop thinking about the character and wild performance from the longtime Scrubs actor . And honestly, I think this is something more people need to talk about because it’s amazing.

Though Only In A Few Episodes, Zach Braff's Israel O'Peele Steals The Show

Bad Monkey, which is based on Carl Hiaasen's novel of the same name is like any good crime-based black comedy set in Florida in that it is full of sunny skies and shady people. Though the series hasn’t concluded its run at the time of this writing, we’ve already met some wild characters along the way including Vince Vaughn’s wise-cracking detective, Rob Delaney’s scheming conman, and Meredith Hanger’s Eve Stripling, Nick’s greedy and blood-thirsty trophy wife. But still, all I can think about is Israel O’Peele.

Despite only appearing in two episodes, Zach Braff’s morally bankrupt and pill-popping doctor steals the show whenever he’s on screen, and it’s so much fun to watch. We’re so used to seeing the great actor-turned-director play happy-go-lucky or at least decent characters, but that couldn’t be further from the truth for this doctor. The charm’s still there, it’s just that the energy is a little darker and much more unhinged.

Izzy Feels Like Scrubs' J.D. If He Got Wrapped Up In A Medical Scam

What’s so funny about Zach Braff’s performance in Bad Monkey is that it honestly feels like if J.D. from Scrubs left Sacred Heart Hospital, moved to Florida, got wrapped up in some medical scam, and then watched his whole life come crashing down. And considering Bill Lawrence created both shows, it’s probably no coincidence that the legendary TV producer called upon his old friend to play the part. He’s perfect for it.

When we meet Izzy early on in the series (before we know he helped cut off his best friend’s arm and fake his death), he’s this terrified, paranoid, and sleep-deprived shell of a man, but there’s still a trace of that charm fans of the NBC (and later ABC) medical comedy came to know and love 20-plus years ago. It’s like at any given moment, Braff’s character is going to start daydreaming instead of thinking about that one bloody scene with Nick that’s explored in graphic detail in the flashback episode later on in the season.

This Is The Most Unhinged Performance I've Seen From Braff, And It's Refreshing

Zach Braff’s best movies and TV shows have seen the actor play a number of different types of characters. And while some of those have major problems with depression, infidelity, jealousy issues, or randomly jumping in and out of elaborate fantasy sequences, none are as unhinged as Israel O’Peele on Bad Monkey.

When Andrew Yancey first interviews Izzy when he’s trying to get to the bottom of Nick’s “accidental” death, the on-the-ropes doctor is holed up in a rundown apartment with the blinds drawn and bottles of pills and booze littered about the small living space. He comments that his wife, upon hearing of the scheme where he and Nick were ripping off Medicare with fake patients before getting caught by the feds, has left with the kids, which puts him in an even worse spot than before.

And while it is true you can see that Zach Braff signature charm in the flashback episode that describes the events that led to Izzy cutting off his best friend’s arm in a Florida condo, there’s still this manic energy about him. And honestly, it’s refreshing to see him play such a loose cannon like this.

Dr. O'Peele's Downward Spiral Is Utterly Heartbreaking

Though Bad Monkey is billed as a black comedy series, thanks in part to star Vince Vaughn’s improv skills and Bill Lawrence being able to get away with a lot on Apple TV+, Israel O’Peele’s story is utterly heartbreaking.

I keep going back to the flashback episode partway through the season, but it is crucial in setting up the character’s fall from grace and the downward spiral that ultimately leads to his best friend killing him in a littered and dark apartment while the Florida sun peeks through the drawn shades. Seriously, it felt like the ending of The Godfather Part II where Fredo, accepting his fate, gets into the boat knowing that he’s dead for turning on his brother.

I’ve seen Braff pull off depression in some of the best Scrubs episodes and even his feature film directorial debut, Garden State, but nothing like in Bad Monkey. This isn’t a man paying the price for one mistake but a series of problems that killed him long before the bullet went through his head.

I'll Be Shocked If Braff Doesn't At Least Get Nominated For A Guest Actor Emmy

Though we won’t be seeing Bad Monkey at the 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards (eligibility ended on May 31, 2024, per the Television Academy ), it won’t be surprising to me if we see the show receive multiple nominations at the 2025 ceremony. And when those nominations are announced, I will be shocked if Zach Braff doesn’t at least get a nod for his guest performance.

This is honestly some of Braff’s best work to date, and he needs to be rewarded for it. If anything, a nomination and possible win would be a good way to reward the actor for trying something new and challenging. I’m sure the competition will be stiff with so many great shows coming out until the cut-off next year, but here’s to hoping, right?