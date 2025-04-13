'So Weird And Gross': Why Are Taylor Swift Fans So Upset About Travis Kelce’s Podcast Move?

Don't poke the Swifties!

It’s no mystery why Travis Kelce skyrocketed in popularity — as did his New Heights podcast — when the Kansas City Chief began dating Taylor Swift. Fans eagerly tuned into his and his brother’s show to see what the tight end had to say about his romance. Now, it seems Wondery wants to know more about the effect Swift has on the show, but fans are taking issue with how the network went about finding out.

Wondery — which spent big bucks to re-up Travis and Jason Kelce’s popular podcast — sent out a questionnaire, per Page Six, that included a section asking listeners to choose from a list of reasons they tune into New Heights. Swifties saw red flags, however, when the songstress’ name started to appear in the list of choices, and one X (Twitter) user responded:

The questions about Taylor and their relationship is so weird and gross. What's the goal here? If so many people choose those, Wondery will demand Travis to talk about Taylor and their private life? Those questions should be removed.

Others echoed that concern, accusing Travis Kelce and the New Heights network with clout-chasing and trying to see how they could use Taylor Swift to gain even more popularity. According to alleged screenshots from the survey, options listeners could choose from reportedly included:

  • I was drawn to the prospect of hearing details and clues about Taylor Swift’s life and her relationship with Travis.
  • I like feeling like a part of the community that supports Taylor’s happiness outside of her music.

More fan reactions included:

  • Take Taylor out of your questionnaires she has nothing to do with any of these … Done seeing her being used as a marketing tool - hands off – jacobleu9
  • Kinda gross for Wondery to ask so many questions about Taylor and even ask about how likely someone is to continue to listen if Travis were to retire 😕 – mrsmandyh08
  • Survey is gross, Taylor not part of NH – lisa_preece7
  • Wondery+ doing a survey to see if exploiting Travis' love life would be worth it is disgusting (and you know that's what you were doing 😑) – shelbells2

There was one option in particular, screen captured by @Brooke_816 on X, that really had the members of The Tortured Poets Department up in arms. That entry read:

I’m excited to hear details and easter eggs about Travis & Taylor’s relationship from the source.

Everybody knows Taylor Swift’s penchant for including easter eggs for her fans to tease upcoming new music or projects. However, using that term to describe her relationship with Travis Kelce was in poor taste, according to some fans, whose comments included:

  • Some of those questions mentioning Taylor Swift were worded badly. Using the word easter egg in regards to their relationship was not ok – emmalovesWEFIL
  • Using Taylor and Travis's relationship for marketing like this is not it. Especially using the word "easter egg" about their private life. – CollinsMary2000

While some did take the opportunity to fire shots at Travis and new dad-of-four Jason Kelce, many made sure to put the blame on the network, pointing out that this questionnaire would have come straight from Wondery’s marketing department. It’s unlikely that either of “the world’s favorite brothers” was aware of the survey or its Taylor Swift-related questions.

Following the backlash, the Taylow Swift-related options were reportedly removed from the survey.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been laying low since the Eras Tour and football season ended, which is probably good not only for the overexposed couple’s mental health but a good PR move as well, according to some experts.

As long as Taylor Swift is keeping to herself — no doubt plotting the release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) — you might be able to catch a mention of her over on the New Heights podcast. And Wondery would love to know if that’s why you’re there.

