Travis Kelce Reportedly Wants To Throw The ‘Best Birthday Party’ For Taylor Swift, But What Is His Net Worth Compared To Hers?

Across Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship , we’ve seen the two of them going out to fancy restaurants, traveling great distances to support one another and doing it all in style. Considering both their individual success all this makes sense, because there is no doubt they are both in a financial position to do basically anything they’d like. However, as reports have emerged that the Kansas City Chiefs star is apparently planning a big birthday bash for his partner, I can’t help but wonder how their net worths compare.

Reportedly, when it comes to this birthday party Kelce is planning, he wants it to be the “best,” and “money is not an object.” So, with that in mind, let’s chat about this upcoming celebration and this couple’s individual net worths.

Travis Kelce Allegedly Has Plans To Throw Taylor Swift The ‘Best Birthday Party’

With Swift’s birthday swiftly approaching (it’s on December 13), her boyfriend Travis Kelce apparently wants to throw a big bash for her. According to sources who spoke to Us Weekly , the two-time Super Bowl Champ “wants to throw the best party possible,” to celebrate the pop star’s 34th, and reportedly “money is not an object.”

The source also said the NFL star wants to bring in Swift’s “close friends” too. Seeing as the report claims the party will be held in New York, rather than Kansas City, it makes sense that Swift’s besties, like Blake Lively , would likely be in attendance.

Seeing as Swift and Kelce have been spotted at bougie restaurants like Nobu, they both have incredible (and expensive) senses’ of style and they are two of the most successful people in their respective fields, it makes sense that a lavish party might be in the works. However, even though money is reportedly “not an object” for this bash, I can’t help but wonder how the couple’s individual net worths compare.

How Does Travis Kelce’s Net Worth Compare To Taylor Swift’s?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are the epitome of a power couple. I mean this on a few levels. Obviously, as a duo, these two are iconic, and seeing them both be the sweetest together and with their fans is the best. However, they are both titans within their professions, and they both have “big reputations,” as the pop star would sing. With that in mind, I got thinking about how their net worths compare. While the “Cruel Summer” singer’s income is significantly higher, there’s no question both of them likely don’t really need to consider how much a birthday party costs.

I say this because Taylor Swift is now a billionaire, and the whole world knows it. According to Forbes , her net worth sits at $1.1 billion. Due to the success of Swift’s projects , like the Eras Tour and the concert film for it, she officially crossed this major financial threshold this fall, and she shows no signs of slowing down. With her tour continuing through the end of 2024 and projects like the re-release of Reputation (Taylor’s Version) on the horizon, it seems like her net worth is poised to rise even more.

Now, let’s look at Travis Kelce. According to Forbes , the NFL star earns $12.3 million by playing football. He also makes a lot of money through lucrative brand deals with companies like Bud Light, Pfizer and more, which brings in a reported $3 million. This brings his estimated net worth to $40 million according to the publication.

While Taylor Swift obviously makes significantly more money than Travis Kelce, they are both incredibly financially successful, and have the resources to both throw an epic party without likely having to consider the costs.