See 28 Of Taylor Swift's Stunning Eras Tour Outfits

The highly anticipated Taylor Swift Eras Tour is now fully underway and the lucky people who seemed to have scored tickets shouldn’t be the only ones to get to see her epic outfits. From glittery suit dresses to full on ball room gowns, her assortment of ruffles and sparkles does not disappoint.

Looking super glamorous on tour doesn’t really surprise us when it comes to Taylor. Even her hair frizzing due to the Florida humidity effortlessly contributed to the nostalgia during her “Speak Now” surprise song. The breakup last week with Joe Alwyn seemingly did not phase her tour glam, although it did inspire a small change in her setlist. Flip through this Gallery to see the Lavender Haze artist’s tour looks so far.