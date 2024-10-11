Taylor Swift Just Surpassed Rihanna In The Billionaires Club, And Bitch Better Have Her Money

It’s one for the money and billions for the show. After Taylor Swift's Eras Tour was projected to earn over $600 million, it went on to surpass $1 billion. Not to mention all the revenue from the Eras Tour Movie, which absolutely smashed box office records a year ago. Between the tour, its movie and three new album releases since its start in March 2023, the pop star's net worth passed a billion a short time ago. Now, she has reached another milestone, taking a title from a different famous songstress in the Billionaires Club.

In wrapping up her European leg of The Eras Tour, it was confirmed via Page Six that Taylor Swift is officially the world’s richest female musician with a net worth of $1.6 billion. With this announcement, she has topped Rihanna for the title, who previously had surpassed pop icon Madonna according to Forbes.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Forbes Top Richest Female Music Artists (2024) Taylor Swift $1.6B Rihanna $1.4B Madonna $850M Beyoncé $760M Celine Dion $550M Barbra Streisand $460M Dolly Parton $450M Katy Perry $350M

However, while both women are musicians, Rihanna’s billionaire status came from her company Fenty Beauty and her Fenty clothing line just three short years after it was launched. In fact, the “Bitch Better Have My Money” singer hasn’t released a new album since ANTI in 2016, and her 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show was her first full performance since the ANTI tour.

So it’s really no surprise the “Fortnight” songstress has surpassed Riri in this category given the Eras Tour is the highest-grossing tour in history, passing Elton John’s Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour. And it’s not over yet. The 14-time Grammy winner is set to return to North America this fall, starting in Miami and wrapping up for good in Vancouver come December.

Taylor Swift Net Worth over the years according to Forbes2014: $86m2015: $200M2016: $250M2017: $280M2018: $320M2019: $360M2020: $365M2021: $550M2022: $570M2023: $1.1B pic.twitter.com/tplODxMlFaDecember 5, 2023

To put things into perspective, the “Anti-Hero” singer makes an average of $13 million a night on tour.

It’s hard to believe Miss Swift has been touring since March 2023, while also making the 31-song-long Tortured Poets Department. Plus, we can’t forget about all the re-records that have broken streaming records every time a new Taylor’s Version is released. It’s been almost a year since the last one (1989 (Taylor’s Version)) and Swifties are eagerly anticipating another release, with rumors of Reputation TV being next in line. However, the “Blank Space” singer has previously said, re-recording her discography has never been about money or streams, but a personal right and desire to completely own her music catelog.

Taylor’s bestie Selena Gomez also became a billionaire recently and shared sentiments regarding the status . Given the two are so close, it’s no surprise they share similar values. The music industry “Mastermind” herself seems to be very aware of her billionaire status and often generously gives back to her staff and the community.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While on tour, Swift has given her truck drivers and other tour staff over $5 million in bonuses . Additionally, she paid off triple her carbon emissions, which didn’t even crack the top 30 celebrity private jet emissions in 2023 via Capital News Service , despite being on tour for the majority of the year. Most recently, the “Karma” performer donated $5 million in hurricane relief for victims of Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton.

If we have come to realize anything about the “Blank Space” billionaire, it’s that, much like Rihanna, she never stops working. Seriously, this girl deserves a break, but I have a feeling she can’t help but keep busy. I’m just glad she’s got a good heart and is so generous with her wealth.