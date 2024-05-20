‘I Don’t Like To Watch People Bomb’: Nikki Glaser Gets Honest About Why She Thinks Ben Affleck’s Set At Tom Brady’s Roast Didn’t Work
The comedian weighed in on the Boston native's set.
At The Roast of Tom Brady (which can be streamed by Netflix subscribers), a number of notable celebrities gathered at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles to honor the titular NFL veteran. A wide range of stars were recruited to take shots at Brady like Jeff Ross, Drew Beldsoe and Kevin Hart, who all went hard. Comedian Nikki Glaser was also present, and some of her comedic gems were among the highlights of Brady’s roast. She’s since discussed the experience of taking part in the highly promoted event and, now, she’s sharing some very honest thoughts on a set given by another attendee: Ben Affleck.
The Oscar winner was welcomed on stage later in the night and, during his set, he made a few jokes at Tom Brady’s expense. However, he also went on something of a rant about those who take to social media to criticize celebrities like himself and the seven-time Super Bowl winner. Subsequently, a number of viewers took to social media to share reactions – many of which were less than positive. Nikki Glaser was also not all that happy with Ben Affleck’s material. During an interview, she confirmed that she’d yet to rewatch it for herself, because she doesn’t “like to watch people bomb.” She then proceeded to give her take on what went wrong, in her eyes:
The FBoy Island host didn’t mince words when discussing the matter during her recent appearance on KFC Radio (which was shared to YouTube). She also had the following to say about how the Air director’s set:
As mentioned, a number of people were left scratching their heads after the Argo star finished saying his piece. During the set, he called out any fans who enjoy "talking shit" behind their "fucking keyboard[s]," before declaring "that doesn't make you a fan, that makes you a bitch." He also said:
Nikki Glaser has been making the rounds, press-wise, since the roast aired, speaking on a myriad of topics, from Tom Brady’s regrets over it to the fact that some jokes went unused altogether. When it comes to her analysis of Ben Affleck’s material, Glaser seems to be leaning on her years of experience in comedy. One can only speculate, right now, as to whether Affleck might respond to her directly or just provide some general context on his set of jokes.
If you’ve yet to see The Roast of Tom Brady but still want to, stream it on Netflix now. Also, look over the 2024 TV schedule for information on other comedy-based fare.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.