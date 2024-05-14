Tom Brady Reveals Why He Won’t Do Another Roast Following The Netflix Special

Following Netflix’s The Roast of Tom Brady, a number of the stars who participated as part of the dias. Those who’ve spoken out have reflected on the jokes they either told or wish they had used like Drew Bledsoe and Nikki Glaser. Interestingly, one person who has seemingly remained quiet about that evening is the man of the night. That’s changed now, though, as Brady reflected on the roast experience in a new interview. And, while sharing his thoughts, the NFL veteran got candid about why he wouldn’t want to do such an event again.

Jeff Ross, Andrew Schulz and Kevin Hart went hard with their jokes as did their peers. Among the highlights of Tom Brady’s roast were barbs aimed at his skills as a football player as well as his relationship with former wife Gisele Bündchen . Brady shared his candid thoughts on the streaming event while appearing on The Pivot Podcast, which was shared on YouTube . The hosts asked the seven-time Super Bowl winner what his feelings were as he was skewered by many of his friends. While he was fine with some jokes, there was an eventual side effect of the barbs that he wasn’t pleased with:

I loved when the jokes were about me. I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way they affected my kids. It’s the hardest part about, like the bittersweet aspect of when you do something that you think is one way and then all of a sudden you realize 'I wouldn’t do that again because of the way that it affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world.'

In the past, the athlete has spoken about his love for his kids and more recently, being there for them as a single parent. He shares Jack (16) with actress Bridget Moynahan and Benjamin (14) and Vivian (11) with Gisele Bündchen, who was allegedly upset by the jokes. While talking about unused jokes after the roast, Nikki Glaser also mentioned, however, that jokes about the kids were off the table from the jump. The former New England Patriot went on to explain what prompted him to consider a roast in the first place:

It makes you in some ways a better parent going through it. Sometimes you’re naïve. You don’t know. You get a little like 'Oh shit...' When I signed up for that, I love when people are making fun of me. I always said when I was going through the Deflategate stuff in 2015/2016 that I watched three things on TV: Premier League soccer, golf and comedy shows. Every time I turned on SportsCenter it was like, 'Are you fucking kidding me?' I just want to laugh. I wanted to do the roast because Jeff Ross became somebody I knew. But you don’t see the full picture all the time.

Tom Brady apparently isn’t the only one who now has reservations about roasts moving forward. David Beckham, who reached out to him after the event was over, says that he would absolutely [not] want to participate in one. But, while Brady isn’t so keen on possibly putting his loved ones through a situation like that again, he does think he’ll benefit from it in the long run:

It's a good lesson for me as a parent. I'm going to be a better parent as I go forward because of it. At the same time, I'm happy everyone there had a lot of fun.

CinemaBlend’s own Jeff McCobb was at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles for the event that weekend, and the roast’s crowd was indeed live . Admittedly, it’s unfortunate that the ex-Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ children were negatively impacted by the special. If there is a silver lining, though, it’s that the father of three now apparently feels even more committed to being the best father he can be to them.

You can still check out The Roast of Tom Brady by streaming it with a Netflix subscription . And keep an eye on the 2024 TV schedule for updates on upcoming comedy fare.