I Just Found Out Reacher Actor Alan Ritchson Stays Under 10% Body Fat. Here’s How He Does It

There’s no arguing against the fact that Reacher star Alan Ritchson is a machine. He’s so massive, he scoffs at questions about who would win in a fight between him and his Fast & Furious co-stars. When the Prime Video series Reacher needed a proper adversary for Ritchson in the anticipated third season of the show , they actually cast a dude nicknamed “The Dutch Giant.” That’s awesome. But when noted trainer Thomas DeLauer posted a video roasting Ritchson’s fitness choices to stay at 10 perfect body fat, the actor couldn’t help but make fun of himself in the process.

Thomas DeLauer runs his own YouTube channel, and recently posted this video breaking down Ritchson’s diet regime. DeLauer admits in the video that he trains with Alan RItchson, but says that the diet video the actor posted must have gone up before they worked together. After clearing that up, DeLauer begins to nitpick a bunch of Ritchson’s choices, from clarifying that a person can limit the amount of fruit they consume in a day, to the routine of eating SOME portion of food “at least once an hour.” As DeLauer says in his video:

With someone that is a brick shithouse like Alan, it’s a little bit different. He’s got the metabolic rate to be able to handle that. But from a fat loss perspective, I would definitely recommend having periods of time between meals.

If you are curious about Thomas DeLauer’s breakdown of Alan Ritchson’s diet regime, give this video a full watch:

What’s really funny, though, is that Alan Ritchson caught the video. And he joking posted on his IG stories that DeLauer wasn’t tough enough on him, claiming:

Let’s talk for a second about Alan Ritchson’s claims. Ten percent body fat is ridiculous. I mean, terrific for Ritchson. He looks amazing. Men’s Health reports that anything above 25 perfect body fat in men aged 20-39 is considered obese, while a lean build – what they put in the John Wick or Wolverine body type – falls into 15 percent body fat. Not Wolverine at the end of Deadpool and Wolverine . That looked more like 5 percent body fat. If that’s even possible.

This is what Alan Ritchson has to maintain in order to play Jack Reacher, the wandering force of justice who has appeared in countless Lee Child books , and who has carried two seasons of television that are available with a Prime Video subscription . As we discussed, the upcoming Reacher Season 3 will adapt the Child book Persuader, and is a terrific standalone Reacher story, beset with unique obstacles for the ex-military investigator. No word yet on when Reacher Season 3 will drop, but know that Ritchson will look ripped in the show, no matter what.