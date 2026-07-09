Eagle-Eyed Fans Spotted Two (More) Reasons We Should Have Seen The Margaret Qualley And Jack Antonoff Split Coming

Most of the gossip involving those who did not attend Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding had to do with them not being invited (like Blake Lively), but Margaret Qualley’s absence seemed to speak more to the state of her marriage to Jack Antonoff. It’s now been confirmed that The Substance star and the famed music producer have separated ahead of their three-year anniversary, and apparently there were a couple of other hints that should have clued us in besides Qualley skipping the celebrity wedding of the year.

When Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announced they were “JUST&T MARRIED” on July 3, it wasn’t Margaret Qualley who witnessed the nuptials alongside Jack Antonoff, but rather the Bleachers singer’s sister Rachel. However, that wasn’t the only indication of Qualley and Antonoff’s separation. Fans on Reddit realized that Qualley had deleted the photos of her 2023 wedding from Instagram.

A couple of photos of Jack Antonoff do remain on Margaret Qualley's page, but the missing wedding pics really should have told us everything we needed to know.

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That wasn't all, eiher, as her social media account held a second clue that the celebrity relationship was on the rocks: Qualley also changed her Instagram handle to @sarahmargaretqualley23 from previous handles that had been references to the Bleachers song “Isimo.”

Signs of trouble in paradise may have gone back even further, as Bleachers reportedly dropped the song “Margaret” from their tour setlist in June. The song was from Lana Del Rey’s 2023 album Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd that featured Jack Antonoff’s band.

When fans first realized that Margaret Qualley was not with Jack Antonoff at the T&T wedding festivities, it was thought that her filming schedule had prevented her from attending, but that was quickly debunked by TMZ, whose sources said her upcoming horror movie King Snake had wrapped, and production had not yet begun on her next project, a horror remake of 1981’s Possession.

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Her absence was a surprise, since Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were seemingly close with both members of the couple. Swift and Jack Antonoff have worked together extensively over the years, providing