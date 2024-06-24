After A Long Wait Between Invincible Season 1 And 2 On Amazon, Ross Marquand Reveals When He Thinks Season 3 Might Be Released

As comic book fans are enjoying The Boys with their Prime Video subscription, I can't help but wonder when the streaming service's other incredibly violent superhero series, Invincible, will return for Season 3. The gap between Season 1 and 2 was considerable, but fortunately, voice actor Ross Marquand gave interested parties an idea of when to expect new episodes.

Marquand, the voice of Immortal and Rudy Conners, was on hand at Galaxy Con and talked about what's ahead for Invincible (via Toonado). Specifically, he gave fans of the show an idea of when to expect the new season, despite admitting he probably shouldn't be making such declarations.

Invincible Season 3, we're almost wrapped on that. I don't want to speak because Robert [Kirkman] would be like, 'Don't tell people anything because we don't know.' But I have a feeling it's probably going to be early next year.

It sounds like we'll have one of the best shows to watch on Prime back on our TVs in early 2025. Of course, Ross Marquand added that creator Robert Kirkman might not want him being so specific, because it might not be accurate. So, while this could be the time frame for when we'll see a new season, we should probably wait for official word from Amazon.

Invincible Showrunner Robert Kirkman Explains Why Ezra Miller’s Role Was Recast, Admits Splitting Season 2 In Half Was ‘Not The Best’ (Image credit: Amazon) The creator spoke out.

Even if the wait is a little longer than Ross Marquand said, one has to hope it isn't any more grueling than the wait between Seasons 1 and 2. Robert Kirkman previously explained that delays came from the series pushing the boundaries of animation, both as an hour-long series and as a show that delivers a ton of big action sequences.

Perhaps it's a blessing that we're even getting another season of such a complex series, though I found the Season 2 finale a little disappointing. I would've loved to see more of this plan to break Omni-Man out of his high-security facility, and I really wish the season didn't feel like it ended right in the middle of a major storyline. I mean, I guess ideally, I would love the series to just run indefinitely from week to week, and I never have to wait on the next episode, but since we live in reality, I know that's a no-go.

All this to say, I'm really happy to hear that Ross Marquand doesn't think it'll be too long of a way before we're all enjoying watching heroes beat each other to a bloody pulp on Invincible. Of course, there have been concerns about how the show will streamline its animation, as some stories will ultimately be cut to better move things along. Thus far, the show is doing a solid job with how it's adapted the source material despite some key changes in Season 2, and I'm on board for whatever changes are made along the way.

For those who still need to catch up, Invincible is available to stream on Prime Video right now. The reference to The Boys earlier wasn't exactly random, and I'd definitely recommend both shows to those who are currently only watching one or the other.