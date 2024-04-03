How Jamie Foxx Is Reportedly Settling Back Into Work A Year After His Health Scare

Last April, it was reported that Jamie Foxx had been hospitalized over a “medical complication” that led to the actor taking some time off from his movie Back in Action and his Fox game show Beat Shazam. Now, as Foxx gets ready to resume hosting duties on Beat Shazam alongside his daughter, we have an update on how he is reportedly doing one year after the health scare.

Over the past year, Jamie Foxx has chosen to keep the details of his health private, however, the actor will reportedly get into the story in depth during an upcoming stand-up comedy special. According to a new report, here’s how Jamie Foxx is currently settling into getting back into work:

He is so busy, and back to doing what he loves. Jamie didn’t skip a beat on Beat Shazam. He was literally right back to his old self. Really on it!

The update comes via People as we also anticipate the actor to star in numerous 2024 movies , including Back in Action. As the source continued:

[He] is super busy, happy and going strong. He is gung ho work now, living clean and enjoying his good health. Jamie is a social guy, he likes to be around his friends, he has to be busy doing all kinds of different things. He is a bonafide entrepreneur with new projects bubbling all of the time.

More On Jamie Foxx (Image credit: Dreamworks) Jamie Foxx Is Seemingly Hinting At A Return To Stand-Up, And The Throwback Clip He Shared Reminds Me Just How Great He Is At It

Although Jamie Foxx took some time away from work due to his medical complication, he was far from the only actor who was not on movie and TV sets in 2023. From July 14 to November 9, SAG-AFTRA was on strike over labor disputes and it left Hollywood at a historic standstill. Now, things are back up and running, and Foxx is back in good health.

We do know that Jamie Foxx returned to the set of his upcoming Netflix movie with Cameron Diaz, Back In Action, earlier this year ahead of the movie coming out sometime in 2024. The film will reportedly be about a pair of CIA agents who get sucked back into the world of espionage when their cover is blown. Allegedly, the production tried to use a stunt double for Foxx amidst his medical complication but it “didn’t come out right.” So, they waited until he was healed to finish his photography.

When Cameron Diaz spoke about working alongside Jamie Foxx on Back In Action, she debunked rumors that he had on-set outbursts saying that the actor is a “cheerleader for the entire crew” and “so much fun” to work with. Along with Back In Action, Jamie Foxx is also set to star in the comedy Not Another Church Movie, which is coming out on April 19, and an action thriller co-starring Robert De Niro called Tin Soldier.

Jamie Foxx and Corinne Foxx’s return to Beat Shazam has already been added to the 2024 TV schedule , with both of them coming back as hosts starting May 28.