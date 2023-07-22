The Rock, Will Smith And More Reach Out As Jamie Foxx Opens Up About Medical Incident And Why He Didn't Share His Recovery Journey With Fans
Jamie Foxx broke his silence.
Since Jamie Foxx was hospitalized for a “medical complication” in April, fans and celebrities alike have expressed concern for the actor’s well being. Rumors have been swirling for months now, with some insiders alleging that the Oscar winner was in very bad shape. However, Foxx has resurfaced in recent weeks, as he’s been spotted in public a few times and looked healthy. Now, he’s formally speaking out about his current status and revealing why he didn’t share his recovery journey with his fanbase. After he did so, The Rock, Will Smith and a host of other stars reached out to show support.
How Did Jamie Foxx Clear The Air About His Recovery?
The beloved 55-year-old actor shared a video to his Instagram, in which he spoke directly to the fans. He kicked off his address by thanking everyone who “prayed” for him and sent messages. As he stated, those well wishes and positive vibes went a long way and ultimately “brought [him] back.” Without specifying the exact nature of his ailment, he said that he “went through something I thought I would never ever go through.” The A-lister also understands that many had been wondering if he’d provide clarity about his health but explained that he didn’t want fans to see him in a less-than-vibrant state:
Jamie Foxx sent special thanks to his sister, Deidra Dixon, and daughter Corinne Foxx, saying that they “saved my life.” The Dreamgirls alum added more about his family, saying that they kept it “airtight” and that they “protected” him. He also gave a shout out to the “great medical people” who cared for him during his hospitalization. While he shot down those rumors of blindness and paralyzation, Foxx confirmed that he “went to hell and back” and hit some “potholes” during his recovery. While getting somewhat emotional, the A-lister also said:
It does indeed look like he’s on his way back. More recently, Jamie Foxx was spotted waving to fans while on a boat. Shortly after, he sweetly returned an admirer’s lost bag, and that fan later opened up about meeting Foxx, who seemed very healthy at that moment. He also seems to be back to promoting his projects, as he dropped an Instagram post devoted to ARIA Resort & Casino, which included a photo of himself. (It’s unclear whether said image was filmed a while ago or more recently.) At present, it’s nothing short of wonderful to see Foxx doing well, and Hollywood appears to be ecstatic about it.
The Rock, Will Smith, Viola Davis And More Reach Out To The Star
The comments section of the Spider-Man: No Way Home star’s post was flooded with positive messages, with many coming from a wide array of celebrities. One such person is Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, who made a sweet promise:
The post itself is definitely enough to get one emotional, and it would seem that another celebrity friend, Will Smith, was feeling it. He chimed in with a message that was appropriately funny and sentimental:
Fellow Oscar winner Viola Davis is also among those who’s been rooting for the star amid his recovery. When seeing the video, she said:
Even before this clip dropped, a plethora of stars had been shouting out the actor and hoping that he’d be 100% again. Fellow comedians Martin Lawrence and Steve Harvey sent him love, and he was shouted out by John Boyega and Teyonah Parris, his They Cloned Tyrone co-stars. You can see more tributes down below:
- LL Cool J: so glad to see you back my brother. 💪🏾✊🏾👑
- Regina Hall: Sending love to you Jamie!💖💕😘
- Justin Timberlake: Love you, Foxx!!! 🙌🏻
- Michael B. Jordan: I love you brother!!
- Jurnee Smollett: The champ is here! Truly our GOAT. Sending so much love brotha 💪🏽🙏🏽🖤👑
I think many of us can agree that Jamie Foxx delivered some of the best news of the weekend. Like he said, he’s able to work, so there’s a firm chance he’s not going to remain complacent for long. As is the case with so many others, I look forward to him getting back to his old routine and doing what he loves – entertaining the masses with his funny and warm spirit.
You can see the star at his best in They Cloned Tyrone – one of the biggest movies on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases – by streaming it with a Netflix subscription.
I eat more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
