We Haven't Heard About Cameron Diaz's Big Screen Return With Jamie Foxx In A While, And It May Be Due To One Change From Netflix

Cameron Diaz’s first film in a decade, Back In Action, is among the projects on Netflix's 2024 movie schedule that has fans super excited. However, in recent months, marketing for the action comedy flick, which will have her paired with Jamie Foxx, has seriously slowed down. Reportedly, this is because Netflix is planning on delaying the movie’s release.

Back In Action Has Major Competition During Its Release Day

Back In Action has been in the can since early last year, so what’s the hold-up? According to What’s On Netflix , the movie may be in for a two-month release delay. The film was previously announced as part of the 2024 movie schedule, with a release date of November 15. However, the report suggests that it could be pushed back to January 17, 2025, instead.

While Netflix would not comment on the possible delay when the publication asked, there are a few releases on the calendar already for the streaming service that could suggest the move as well.

For one, the highly anticipated Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson live boxing match is now taking place live on that date ( after Tyson previously had to delay it from July due to a health emergency ), with Netflix streaming the event exclusively. Additionally, the second part of Cobra Kai Season 6 will premiere that day as well. So, folks with Netflix subscriptions will have a lot of new content to watch already.

Therefore, it's understandable why Netflix might be thinking about spreading some of its content out by delaying Back in Action.

Jamie Foxx Has Been Recovering From A Health Scare

Another potential factor to keep in mind is that Jamie Foxx has been on the mend from a health scare that occurred in April 2023. If he is going to promote Back In Action with Cameron Diaz, he’s going to perhaps be ready to give some of the first interviews since the medical complication. Understandably, he might want to wait for the dust to settle on his health before stepping in front of cameras to promote the project.

Jamie Foxx barely spoke about the medical emergency for the first time a month ago , and he recently settled back to work by returning to Beat Shazam in the spring.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Foxx appeared to be his healthy self during the Fox program, so Back To Action’s potential delay probably has nothing to do with this, but there’s certainly no harm in the actor taking it slow if he needs to. Additionally, Foxx has been promoting a new whiskey business, BSB Whiskey, so perhaps his attention lies there at the moment.