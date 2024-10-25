Wait, Are Diddy’s Arrest And Jamie Foxx’s Medical Issues Connected?

Two of the biggest celebrity news stories of the last year have been the serious health scare that Jamie Foxx faced in 2023, and the arrest of Sean “Diddy” Combs on charges of racketeering and sex trafficking earlier this month. There are many questions still surrounding both cases, but now things just took a very strange turn as it’s being suggested the two cases could actually be linked.

Details are sketchy, and in some cases contradictory, but it’s being claimed that Jamie Foxx himself is the one establishing the connection, as part of statements he’s allegedly made while recording a new comedy special.

What Jamie Foxx Reportedly Said About Diddy

From October 4-6, Jamie Foxx recorded three shows in Atlanta that will be edited together into a new comedy special for Netflix called What Had Happened Was. Videographer and Producer Choke No Joke says he attended two of the three shows, the first and last. In a video from Comedy Hype, he claims Foxx admitted to being the one to call the FBI on Diddy, and that the rapper is the one who caused his health issues. Choke No Joke explained…

Jamie Foxx states in the special that Diddy was responsible for what happened to him and he is the one that called the FBI on [Diddy].

Needless to say, this is quite the bombshell claim if it turns out to be true. Earlier this year Diddy's home was raided by federal authorities. He's now awaiting trial on federal charges related to alleged sex parties he held where women were forced or coerced into performing sex acts. The details regarding how Diddy ended up on the radar of the feds is unknown at this time.

The claim, according to those who say they heard it, and multiple people who attended the same tapings claim it was said, is that Foxx was somehow poisoned by Diddy, which led to his medical emergency on a film set in 2023. While this was a comedy show, and some people reportedly started laughing at what Foxx said, it’s being indicated this wasn’t meant as a joke by Foxx.

Not Everybody Is Claiming Jamie Foxx Said The Same Thing

It should be pointed out that only some people who attended the tapings are reporting the same thing. Page Six spoke to somebody who attended the second and third tapings who claimed that Foxx specifically denied that Diddy had anything to do with what happened to him. It's possible that things were misconstrued or that all of this was just some sort of joke.

While Foxx's medical issues were clearly severe, it's still unknown exactly what happened to him. It's rumored Foxx had a stroke, which would be consistent with the medical attention and rehabilitation he received, but while the actor has spoken about what he went through emotionally, he's never revealed exactly what happened to him physically.

At this point, it seems we’ll just have to wait until the Netflix special arrives to see exactly what is included in it. And that assumes that whatever Foxx said about the situation is even part of the final cut. It’s possible that these particular comments could end up edited from the show. The Netflix special What Had Happened Was doesn’t have a release date yet. However, we do know that Back in Action, the movie Foxx was filming with Cameron Diaz when he had his health scare, will be released by Netflix in January.