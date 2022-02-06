Jason Momoa Went To Nashville And Hung Out With American Pickers’ Mike Wolfe, And There Are Photos

I don’t know if you’ve ever been to Nashville before, but it is a spectacular way to spend a weekend. From great live music to all kinds of fun and quirky neighborhoods, there’s so much to do and experience. Let the record show Justice League star Jason Momoa seems to have experienced a lot of it. The movie star recently spent some time in the city and dropped a bunch of fun photos, including some shots with American Pickers star Mike Wolfe.

Yup, it’s the crossover event you didn’t realize you needed. Check out the photos below…

If you’re wondering how Mike Wolfe and Jason Momoa ended up hanging out together, you’re not alone. As soon as I saw the pictures, I started Googling around to figure out how this happened. Well, it turns out the answer is complicated but also pretty exciting. Based on the caption on the above Insta post, you’d have to assume these shots were mostly taken as part of Momoa’s new show On The Roam. The previously announced travel show will follow the actor as he heads to new cities and experiences new things. It sounds great and the newly single actor has the perfect personality for it.

That being said, the connection to Mike Wolfe seems to be a lot more firmly rooted than just a one-off appearance for On The Roam. The American Pickers lead recently got divorced, and in the divorce filing, rights to an “Untitled Jason Momoa Project” were listed among the divided assets, according to The Sun. I wouldn’t imagine a random one-episode appearance on Momoa’s travel show would be enough to warrant attorneys and formal inclusion in a divorce proceeding.

Momoa and Wolfe seem to have a friendly relationship. Wolfe dropped a picture of the two on Instagram back in 2020, and that makes sense given Momoa’s interests. The actor, as anyone knows who follows him on Instagram, is a big motorcycle and guitar guy. There are few people in the United States better at tracking down vintage and hard to find collectibles than Wolfe and his shrinking team. Many celebrities have gone to him in the past to help grow their collections or further their hobbies. Some specials about these two working together to track things down would be DVR-worthy.

But that’s all a big if at this point. Projects in Hollywood come and go. They evolve into different things and people move on. Maybe the untitled project evolved into On The Roam. Maybe it’s still coming and we just haven’t gotten any specific details yet. I have no idea. We’ll just have to wait and see if we get any news.

What is definitely coming, however, is a Nashville episode of On The Roam. In the series of pictures he posted, Momoa can be seen all over Nashville including at the famous Ryman Auditorium, which is a beautiful historic music venue I’ve been to myself. I can’t wait to see him wander around The Music City and get up to shenanigans. It’s going to be amazing, and a teased Mike Wolfe appearance makes it all the better.