Are 90 Day Fiancé's Mallorie And Raşit Still Together After Tense Prenuptial Fight?

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the 90 Day Fiancé episode "Actions Speak Louder Than Words." Stream the episode with an HBO Max subscription and read at your own risk!

90 Day Fiancé's latest episode on the 2026 TV schedule featured lots of tension between Mallorie and Raşit, with a legitimate question of whether the engagement was off. As has been the case with other couples in the past, the uncomfortable topic of a prenuptial agreement reared its head, but at least this time no one suggested adding a "weight clause" to it.

The conversation came days after Raşit once again prompted Mallorie to pull money from her settlement fund, which she received following a major car accident. Perhaps, after being concerned with his obsession over her settlement money, Mallorie brought out the prenuptial agreement, which enraged Raşit. He refused to have a conversation about it, saying she was thinking about a breakup rather than marriage. Now, I'm genuinely curious whether he signed that agreement, as it sounds like there's reason to suspect they were married and are no longer together.

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There's Evidence Online That Mallorie & Raşit Married, And Possibly Split

In late May, noted 90 Day Fiancé insider MerryPants posted wedding photos (since removed) implying that Mallorie and Raşit were married back in September of 2025. For a moment, it seemed that despite the prenup and her staying quiet about not wanting children, these two worked it out in the end.

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Unfortunately, there's some new evidence that suggests these two might be the latest to join the growing list of married 90 Day stars who divorced. It's reported via Starcasm and others that Raşit was on a livestream at the end of June and allegedly said he "didn't have a wife" in response to a comment.

Is this a 90 Day Fiancé star breaking their NDA they signed about not revealing story details, or an attempt to throw off the people who already saw the evidence that they were married? We've seen both happen in the past, so I'm not sure I want to commit one way or the other as to whether these two are still together.

One thing that is worth noting is that Mallorie and Raşit don't have photos of each other on Instagram, and aren't sharing photos of one another. In fact, they don't even have photos of each other from before the show started filming. That feels odd to me, and has me thinking they're not still together, even if I can't prove they aren't.