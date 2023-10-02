Jenna Ortega Went Full Wednesday And Trolled All The Haters Who Refuse To Eat Kiwi Skins. Honestly, I’ve Never Felt More Seen

Wednesday Addams is known for marching to the beat of her own drum, and in real life it seems that may be Jenna Ortega’s modus operandi as well. The actress herself is known for her excellent fashion sense as well as her work with Tim Burton, but it looks like in the future she might also be remembered for how she eats kiwi. Some people on the Internet were really grossed out after she shared a recent post, but if I’m being honest I’ve never felt more seen.

This week the star of one of Netflix's most binge-worthy shows posted to her Instagram Stories about a kiwi she was eating. In general, I’ve seen kiwi sliced on breakfast buffets, but the Wednesday actress actually eats kiwi 1. like the kiwi is an apple and 2. with the peel still on. Take a look.

(Image credit: Jenna Ortega)

Tell me that's not giving Wednesday Addams vibes? I'm just imagining a wild spread of chicken feet (*she harvested herself, obviously*), charcoal lemonade and olives as black as her soul, along with half-eaten kiwi splayed out on a table. The character spent a considerable amount of time in a coffee shop in Season 1, but I think this could be a good opportunity for Wednesday Season 2 to get more into Addams family food preferences.

Honestly, if a quick still is not enough to catch the full eating-a-kiwi-like-an-apple moment, a lot of people online reposted the video so the fruit-oriented moment can be viewed over and over again.

Jenna Ortega eating some kiwi Via: Instagram stories pic.twitter.com/IrKp72zHNlSeptember 25, 2023 See more

Fans were not pleased with either aspect of Jenna Ortega’s kiwi eating and they did not hold back online. Some people were shocked at her behavior, while others were in disbelief. Some thought it was the type of thing that once seen could not be unseen. However, the one major note to take is that most people on the internet were hating.

Just watched Jenna Ortega eat a kiwi like an apple and i wish I could go back to when I didn’t know it existed.

watched Jenna Ortega eat a kiwi like an apple and i wish I could go back to when I didn’t know it existed. Ain't no way she ate it with the skin!

WHY IS JENNA ORTEGA biting that Kiwi with the peel?! #kiwigate #jennaortega

Jenna Ortega eats kiwis like a psychopath.

Went on instagram for the first time in like 2 years, the first story I saw was Jenna Ortega eating a kiwi with the skin still on. What the absolute fuck !!

Why Y’all Are Wrong About Jenna Ortega And How To Eat Kiwi

When I first saw this post, I didn’t know I’d feel the need to mount a defense of her kiwi eating practices, but since the Internet is so full of hate, I believe it's high time to push back a little. I personally have 100% of the time eaten kiwi the same way Jenna Ortega eats it and every time any outsider has every seen me eat a piece of this particular fruit, I frequently have gotten weird looks and more often have gotten roasted over this preference. In the decades I’ve been alive, I’ve only met a few other weirdos who eat the skin, and they are few and far between. But kiwi skin is great.

First of all, I kind of like the furry texture of the outer skin which is, by the way, is packed with nutrients. It’s a nice offset to the sourness of the fruit and is to me the same thing as eating the outside of a peach or an apple or a plum or some other fleshy fruit. Secondly, never underestimate a kiwi skin eater’s ability to be lazy. While you waste precious minutes peeling and cutting your kiwi into cute shapes, I’ve already gotten the full kiwi down the hatch and moved on to another activity (again, with more nutrients in my system to boot.)

Finally, it’s less messy and slimy on your hands to eat the kiwi skin on. This is just a fact; there’s not even something to debate on this point. So, all in all, Ortega might have been trolling her fans a bit with her food preferences, but I'd argue she’s onto something.