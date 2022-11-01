Kendall Jenner Poked Fun At Viral Cucumber Video In An A+ Way, While Sister Kylie Made A Faux Pas Of Her Own

One of the funniest things to come out of the Kardashian-Jenner camp this year has been “Cucumbergate,” aka the time Kendall Jenner proved incapable of slicing a cucumber on an episode of The Kardashians. The whole reality TV family knocked it out of the park this Halloween, with Kendall paying homage to that viral moment with an A+ costume, as Kylie Jenner made her own amazing transformation into Elvira. However, the younger sister committed a bit of an error in her cosplay and was called out by the Mistress of the Dark herself.

Kendall Jenner Brings Back Cucumbergate

The Internet had a field day with Kendall Jenner back in May, when she was shown in The Kardashians Season 1 episode, “Who Is Kim K?” attempting to prepare a healthy snack for herself without the assistance of her mother’s chef. She awkwardly held the knife, struggling to get any slices of the vegetable and appearing to nearly cut herself. Ever the good sport, Jenner served up the most self-deprecating of the family’s Halloween costumes when she posted this to her Instagram :

Although Khloé Kardashian revealed that Kendall Jenner was really “not happy” about being the butt of all the Internet jokes, Jenner maintained a sense of humor and even teased on social media in the days that followed that she was giving it another go . While the jury’s still out on whether or not she’s improved her knife skills, fans can rest assured that her costume game is as strong as ever.

Kylie Jenner Summons Elvira, The Mistress Of The Dark

Speaking of stellar costumes, Kylie Jenner held her own, as she posted photos of herself as Elvira that amazingly captured the horror hostess. Check out a side-by-side image from Jenner's Instagram Stories:

However, while the youngest KarJenner sibling shared multiple Instagram posts featuring her Elvira look, she failed to tag her inspiration, which apparently rubbed the horror queen the wrong way. Elvira told TMZ :

I didn’t get a heads up that Kylie was doing the costume, but she did the costume justice and it was very flattering. It would have been even more flattering if she tagged me.

Elvira agreed that the makeup mogul was worthy of the iconic look, but she mentioned it would have been nice to be tagged in her posts. That oversight on Kylie Jenner’s part isn’t a small one either, as Elvira certainly could have benefited from the eyes of Jenner’s 372 million Instagram followers. Not only was she not tagged, but the Mistress of the Dark said she wasn’t contacted ahead of time about the reality star embodying her look.

Kylie Jenner wasn’t the only member of her family to commit a Halloween faux pas, as Kim Kardashian had a couple of costume blunders herself. As she transformed into the X-Men’s Mystique, she errantly posted her video with The Avengers theme music, before showing up in her head-to-toe blue ensemble to a non-costume party.