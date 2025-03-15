Jenna Ortega Is Hyping Wednesday Season 2, And One Word She Used To Describe It Is Giving Me Chills

News
By published

I need these new episodes now.

Jenna Ortega in Wednesday.
(Image credit: Netflix)

One of the best supernatural teen dramas, Wednesday is set to return this year for its highly anticipated second season on Netflix. The series, which became an instant hit when it premiered in 2022 and even sparked a viral dance, will be taking fans back to Nevermore Academy. While it's known that Season 2 will premiere at some point during the 2025 TV schedule, plot details are scarce at the moment. However, after hearing Jenna Ortega’s latest tease, I have chills.

The wait for Season 2 has been long, considering that the show's renewal came down shortly after it debuted in 2022. Information that's known thus far, though -- like the fact that the Wednesday cast will include Lady Gaga and Steve Buscemi this time around -- makes one hope the show will be worth the wait. Plus, Ortega talked to E! News about working with director Tim Burton on the show and what the footage from the season finale looks like. With that, one particular adjective sticks out to me:

Some of the footage that we shot in Wednesday season two, especially in the last episode, is some of my favorite footage from the show. Everything is very graphic, and it’s very exciting and inspiring to work with someone like that who gets you excited about the shots that you're doing every day.

The word that really has my attention is "graphic." That descriptor gives the impression that the show will move into even more intense territory, with some bloody (and maybe even gory) scenes in the mix. This is just a guess on my part, but that notion would track with Jenna Ortega's past comments. She previously said that Season 2 would be different in that there'd be less of a focus on love interests and more on the horror aspects of the franchise.

Wednesday may be a spinoff of The Addams Family, but it certainly is grittier in some ways, compared to the usual hijinks associated with the titular family. Jenna Ortega has gone all in on the series, but it's not without its challenges. Previously, Ortega admitted how hard it was filming the first season, and her latest comments double down on the hurdles that come with production:

Playing a character for eight months, it's not always easy. Sometimes, it's a crawl to the finish line, but he always keeps it exciting, and it's hard to get tired of a character like Wednesday.

All in all, though, it seems the actress knows how to handle any difficulties that can come with filming. I'm confident that she as well as the cast are going to deliver something special. On that note, you have to wonder just how graphic things will get on Wednesday's second season. I'm shivering just a little bit when thinking about it, but all of that does play into the macabre vibe of this fictional universe.

Right now, a premiere date for Wednesday Season 2 has yet to be officially announced. That means fans will only be able to speculate as to what lies ahead for Ms. Addams moving forward. Let's hope the cast and crew do indeed up the ante for the new episodes. For now, you can prepare yourself for the "graphic" developments to come by streaming the first season with a Netflix subscription.

Megan Behnke
Megan Behnke
Freelance TV News Writer

Passionate writer. Obsessed with anything and everything entertainment, specifically movies and television. Can get easily attached to fictional characters.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about streaming news
Inside Bella Hadid&#039;s YSL Bag video screenshot

Bella Hadid’s Paris Fashion Week Moment Sees Her Putting A Twist On Sheer With A Pretty Lacy Dress
Sean &quot;P. Diddy&quot; Combs talks about a product on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

CNN Responds After Diddy’s Lawyers Claim The Network Altered Video Of Rapper Assaulting Ex Cassie Ventura
Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) looks off into the distance in Captain America: Civil War

‘What Do You Mean We Got To Go Get Downey?’: The Russo Brothers Recall What Happened When They Pitched Captain America: Civil War To Robert Downey Jr.
See more latest
Most Popular
Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) looks off into the distance in Captain America: Civil War
‘What Do You Mean We Got To Go Get Downey?’: The Russo Brothers Recall What Happened When They Pitched Captain America: Civil War To Robert Downey Jr.
Kerry Washington as Olivia and Tony Goldwyn as Fitz in Scandal Season 5x21
I’m Still Hoping For Tony Goldwyn And Scandal Co-Star Kerry Washington To Reunite On Law And Order, And He Shared An Update On The Possibility
Cher and Dionne smiling together in Clueless
The Clueless Fan In Me Is Totally Buggin Over Video Of A Meteorologist Channeling Cher Horowitz During Weather Report
Shaun Robinson 90 Day Fiance
90 Day Fiancé Season 11 Has Only Just Started, And Fans Are Questioning The Legality Behind One Couple's Plans
Mike Myers screaming in Wayne&#039;s World, pictured next to Daffy Duck screaming in The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie.
The Story Behind Crazy Connection The Looney Tunes Have With Wayne's World, According To Eric Bauza
George Clooney wearing a collared shirt and tie on ER (1994).
I Thought George Clooney Would Be Giving ER When He Ditched His Signature Silver Hair To Go Brunette, But He Looks Totally Different In The Video
Inside Bella Hadid&#039;s YSL Bag video screenshot
Bella Hadid’s Paris Fashion Week Moment Sees Her Putting A Twist On Sheer With A Pretty Lacy Dress
Snow White (Rachel Zegler) confronts the queen in Snow White
After Reports About Disney's Scaled-Back Snow White Premiere, A Cast Member Got Real About Controversies Surrounding The Film
Taylor Swift hugging boyfriend Travis Kelce after he won the Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2024
What Have Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Been Up To Since Super Bowl And Eras Tour Ended? How They've Been 'Letting The Rest Of The World Go For A Bit'
Andy Samberg and Frisbee Meyers shown side by side, appearing on Late Night with Seth Meyers.
Andy Samberg Really Hates Former SNL Co-Star Seth Meyers' Dog. Like Really: 'He Scratched Out Her Face Like A Serial Killer And Mailed It Back.'