Jenna Ortega Is Hyping Wednesday Season 2, And One Word She Used To Describe It Is Giving Me Chills

One of the best supernatural teen dramas, Wednesday is set to return this year for its highly anticipated second season on Netflix. The series, which became an instant hit when it premiered in 2022 and even sparked a viral dance, will be taking fans back to Nevermore Academy. While it's known that Season 2 will premiere at some point during the 2025 TV schedule, plot details are scarce at the moment. However, after hearing Jenna Ortega’s latest tease, I have chills.

The wait for Season 2 has been long, considering that the show's renewal came down shortly after it debuted in 2022. Information that's known thus far, though -- like the fact that the Wednesday cast will include Lady Gaga and Steve Buscemi this time around -- makes one hope the show will be worth the wait. Plus, Ortega talked to E! News about working with director Tim Burton on the show and what the footage from the season finale looks like. With that, one particular adjective sticks out to me:

Some of the footage that we shot in Wednesday season two, especially in the last episode, is some of my favorite footage from the show. Everything is very graphic, and it’s very exciting and inspiring to work with someone like that who gets you excited about the shots that you're doing every day.

The word that really has my attention is "graphic." That descriptor gives the impression that the show will move into even more intense territory, with some bloody (and maybe even gory) scenes in the mix. This is just a guess on my part, but that notion would track with Jenna Ortega's past comments. She previously said that Season 2 would be different in that there'd be less of a focus on love interests and more on the horror aspects of the franchise.

Wednesday may be a spinoff of The Addams Family, but it certainly is grittier in some ways, compared to the usual hijinks associated with the titular family. Jenna Ortega has gone all in on the series, but it's not without its challenges. Previously, Ortega admitted how hard it was filming the first season, and her latest comments double down on the hurdles that come with production:

Playing a character for eight months, it's not always easy. Sometimes, it's a crawl to the finish line, but he always keeps it exciting, and it's hard to get tired of a character like Wednesday.

All in all, though, it seems the actress knows how to handle any difficulties that can come with filming. I'm confident that she as well as the cast are going to deliver something special. On that note, you have to wonder just how graphic things will get on Wednesday's second season. I'm shivering just a little bit when thinking about it, but all of that does play into the macabre vibe of this fictional universe.

Right now, a premiere date for Wednesday Season 2 has yet to be officially announced. That means fans will only be able to speculate as to what lies ahead for Ms. Addams moving forward. Let's hope the cast and crew do indeed up the ante for the new episodes. For now, you can prepare yourself for the "graphic" developments to come by streaming the first season with a Netflix subscription.