Jeremy Renner Shares The 'Driving Force' In His 'Recovery' After Intense Snowplow Accident

In the months following Jeremy Renner’s scary snowplow accident , the actor has been resting and recovering so he can heal and get back to work. It hasn’t all been R&R at home though, because the actor is on his social media A-game promoting his shows on the 2023 TV schedule : Mayor of Kingstown and Rennervations. However, now he’s opening up about how his upcoming Disney+ show has actually been a “driving force” in his recovery.

While Mayor of Kingstown is a fictional drama and in the middle of its second season, Rennervations is a brand new reality show where the actor and his pals rebuild and reimagine vehicles to give to people in need. It feels like a true passion project for Renner, as he told ET :

This is one of my biggest passions and it’s a driving force in my recovery, and I can’t wait for the world to see it.

The four-part series was filmed prior to Renner’s accident. It’s a renovation show where the actor, his team, and celebrity pals, including Anthony Mackie and Vanessa Hudgens, travel around the world turning vehicles, like tour buses and delivery trucks, into mobile music studios and water treatment facilities, for example. The Hawkeye actor is a known gearhead who owns upward of 200 vehicles, as Auto Evolution reported, and through this project, he got to put his passion for renovating massive vehicles and helping others on screen.

Due to his love for vehicles and renovations, this show came to be, and he couldn’t be more excited about it, as he explained:

I’ve been on this journey for many years, and I started in my community by building vehicles for people in need. But a few years ago, I thought, how can I plus this up and create a bigger impact on a whole community -- and that’s what this show does.

Even before the trailer and release date for Rennervations were announced, Renner excitedly posted about it while he recovered, writing:

As soon as I’m back on my feet, we are coming to YOU, all across the globe…I hope you’re ready!!!

Throughout Renner’s entire recovery, he’s kept his spirits up, and made it clear he will be back to work once he’s all healed. His optimism is inspiring, considering just how bad his injuries were after he got hit while trying to save his nephew . He’s posted about how he’s willing to do “whatever it takes” to recover, and has taken moments to post about what’s bringing him “hope” in life.

It’s clear that Rennervations is one of the lights in Renner’s life, and he is ecstatic for the world to see it. I find it so sweet how excited he is about the series, and how it has helped motivate him during his difficult recovery. Overall, the resilience The Hurt Locker actor has shown is inspiring, and it seems like he’s also trying to inspire people with his new Disney+ series.