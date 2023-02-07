Jeremy Renner Can't Stop Won't Stop Promoting His New TV Premieres While Recovering From Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner had a pretty rough new year that landed him in the hospital with some pretty significant injuries following an accident with a snowplow. All signs point to a long recovery period for the MCU actor, but if he still has a lot of physical healing to do, he might as well spend his time on social media promoting his numerous upcoming streaming projects on both Disney+ and Paramount+.

Jeremy Renner has posted to Instagram exactly six times since his horrific accident. The first was a picture of his own face, looking more than a little worse for wear, letting fans know he was doing ok and thanking everyone for their kind words. Four of the remaining five posts have been promotional pieces for his two streaming shows. Recently Renner has started to promote Rennervations, a new Disney+ unscripted series starring the actor.

Rennervations will follow the eponymous actor who is known for both his philanthropic work and his passion for machinery. The four-part series will see Renner travel to different places in the world that are in need of assistance, where he will help build a unique vehicle that will help them. A promo for Rennervations was the last thing the actor posted to Instagram prior to his accident, saying the show would launch in early 2023. His most recent post indicates the show may be getting put on hold to allow him to heal up before Disney+ subscribers are able to see it.

However, fans of Jeremy Renner don’t need to wait for the new Disney+ show because the actor is already streaming on Paramount+ in Season 2 of Mayor of Kingstown. Renner has continued to promote the new season even though he’s essentially doing so while undergoing physical therapy and waiting for 30 broken bones to heal.

It certainly makes some sense to promote the new shows that Renner has upcoming because his injuries will almost certainly keep him out of action making new movies and TV for at least a while. It’s unclear if anything significant among Jeremy Renner’s upcoming projects will need to be delayed, but that certainly wouldn’t be surprising. Even after his body has healed he’ll likely be expected to take it easy to avoid doing any more damage to his body.

Hopefully, Jeremy Renner will recover quickly and be able to get back to work when he’s ready. Until then, fans at least have the streaming projects that he already completed to keep them entertained until he’s ready to come back.