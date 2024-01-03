'We Have The Power To Shift The Narrative': Jeremy Renner Reveals His Mom Wanted To Burn His Snowplow After Harrowing Accident
Jeremy Renner opens up about how his family was impacted by the snowplow accident.
One year after Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident, he’s getting back to work on Mayor of Kingstown and releasing new music. He’s also reflecting on the life-changing accident and how it impacted his family. With a laugh, he revealed that his mom wanted to burn the machine that injured him. However, he explained why he wouldn’t let that happen and the power of shifting the narrative into something celebratory.
Jeremy Renner has been keeping his fans updated about his recovery and celebrating it all year, however, recently he opened up about his family’s recovery as well. While on the Ellen K Morning Show on KOST 130.5, he explained that his family, specifically his mom and sister, were very impacted by what happened to him. At one point, his mom Valerie Cearley asked if they could burn the plow, and the Mayor of Kingstown star said with a laugh:
He said when he woke up at the hospital after breaking dozens of bones, the first words he said were “I’m sorry.” Renner explained that he was aware of how it would feel to be on the other side of this situation, saying it’s “harrowing” to “make someone feel that terror.” However, he wanted to “shift the narrative,” from his horrifying moment into a celebration of family and the lengths people will go to for their loved ones. With all that in mind, the Hawkeye star said:
You can stream Seasons 1 and 2 of Mayor of Kingstown with a Paramount+ subscription.
Along with being focused on his mental and physical health, the Wind River actor has been spending lots of time with his family, including his mom, sister and daughter Ava. He also shared that he would get back in his snowcat, and that the music he wrote during recovery, which is now an album called Love and Titanium, helped him heal.
On top of his personal leaps forward, the Avengers actor is also taking a big jump and getting back to work almost exactly a year after the nearly fatal accident. He reshared a post from his co-star Emma Laird to sweetly update fans of Kingstown, and let them know that production would begin this month.
Now, hopefully, Season 3 of Mayor of Kingstown will premiere on the 2024 TV schedule after being delayed because of the strikes and the star's recovery. Jeremy Renner seems physically and mentally ready to get back to work and celebrate the road to recovery he’s been on with his family and loved ones all year.
So, as Renner gets back to work professionally, and continues his recovery with his family, which will include getting back in the snowplow that his mom wanted to burn at one point, we’ll keep you posted on everything related to Mayor of Kingstown and his healing journey.
