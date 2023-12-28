One Year After Jeremy Renner’s Snow Plow Accident, He Shared Sweet Update About Getting Back To Work On Mayor Of Kingstown

On January 1, Jeremy Renner was in a snow plow accident that was nearly fatal. He was hospitalized for a while, and he has been slowly recovering over the last year. When the accident happened, the actor was also gearing up for the second season of his show Mayor of Kingstown. Now, almost 365 days later, the actor has shared a sweet update about the third installment of the series co-created by Taylor Sheridan, showing that he and his cast are stoked about getting back to work.

It was announced not long after the actors’ strike came to an end that Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 would be released first out of Taylor Sheridan’s upcoming shows . The season was written before the WGA strike began, and now that SAG-AFTRA’s strike is also over, they are ready to get back to work. On top of all that, Renner has had a full year to recover, and he is likely thrilled to play Mike again. To show how excited he and the cast are to get back to work, the Avengers actor re-posted his co-star Emma Laird’s Instagram story:

(Image credit: Jeremy Renner and Emma Laird's Instagram Stories)

Based on the silly photo Laird chose to post, she’s clearly looking forward to working with Jeremy Renner again. The two share a lot of screentime together as Renner’s Mike has been helping Laird’s Iris throughout the show’s entire two-season run. So, it makes sense that they’re both excited to share the screen again.

Along with the Iris actress, others from The Mayor of Kingstown cast are also anticipating Season 3, and Renner’s return to work. Back in January, a couple weeks after the accident, the show’s co-creator and star Hugh Dillion talked about a call he got from Renner , and how he knew he’d be OK. He made it clear to me that he loves working with the star of his show, and he was ready to do anything to help him recover.

At the time, Dillon said he had “multiple ideas” for Kingstown’s future, and was predicting that production would start on Season 3 last summer. However, the strikes delayed that. Now, they’re officially getting back on set next week, exactly one year after Jeremy Renner’s terrifying accident.

Over the last 12 months, Renner has maintained a positive attitude about his recuperation, and he has shown a lot of love for loved ones and fans who have stuck with him throughout the year. Now, he’s ready to rock, and this sweet post showed that both the actor and his co-stars can’t wait to get back to work.