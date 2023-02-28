Joanna Gaines Just Gave Us An Up-Close-And-Personal Look At the Bathroom Of Their Fixer Upper Castle, And I Am Obsessed

Chip and Joanna Gaines are killing the renovation game, as they have been for quite some time now. On their Magnolia Network, the couple continues to dominate in the genre with their Fixer Upper series and its spinoffs. Their biggest renovation is in the form of a castle, and after seeing a new look at the bathroom, I am completely obsessed.

While Fixer Upper: The Castle highlighted some problems, as Joanna Gaines opened up about wondering what’s going to happen to a house after it’s sold, she still has much love for the job. She and Chip Gaines were working on a castle in Waco, Texas, and they’ve been taking fans on the big journey via the show and social media.

Just as you might not expect to find a castle in Waco, Texas, you might be surprised by everything that the pair pulled off in renovating this bathroom! Joanna Gaines shared an up-close-and-personal look at the room on Instagram, indicating that the tile is the showstopper. Not to be overdramatic or anything, but I would die to see this in person:

Can you believe that the bathroom used to be a dressing room? Because that is hard to wrap my mind around, and it does look pretty current. Like Joanna Gaines said, the walnut cabinet plus the marble makes it all work, and I need it more in my life.

I've grown to appreciate the finer things in life a lot more in the last few years with a family connection to interior design, and I'm ready for a trip to see this castle in person after a glimpse of the bathroom. With how pristine it looks, however, I'm not sure I'd want to even touch anything! If the bathroom is a sign of how gorgeous the whole castle looked by the end of the renovation, the building is undoubtedly a sight to behold inside and out.

It's not surprising to see something so gorgeous come from Joanna Gaines, since she and Chip Gaines always manage to go above and beyond when it comes to renovating. Even though some houses are put up for rent or on Airbnb (which the pair addressed in a statement when vacation house rentals began to grow in popularity), witnessing the renovation process is a treat.

Fixer Upper: The Castle debuted its finale back in November, but getting these new posts about the project and an inside look at particular rooms makes the experience even better in hindsight. If you want to see the Gaines’ work on the Waco castle as well as the final and royal reveal, be sure to stream all episodes of Fixer Upper: The Castle now with an HBO Max subscription. Hopefully, Joanna Gaines will continue to share more from the renovation, so I can continue to obsess over it, even if not all rooms are shown!