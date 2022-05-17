Chip And Joanna Gaines' Magnolia Network Is Adding A Fun New Fixer Upper Spinoff And More

It may have taken slightly longer than expected for Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network to fully come to fruition across the streaming and linear television spectrums, but it doesn’t appear as if any amount of waiting has had a negative effect on the brand’s widespread popularity. The core couple are still going strong on building its audience base five months after launching the cable network proper (following a successful streaming launch through Discovery+’s growing library ), and now audiences can expect a brand new Fixer Upper spinoff to hit Magnolia Network quite soon, along with several other newly announced series.

Already one of the top 25 basic cable networks, Magnolia Network is rising as fast as can be within that zone, and currently boasts nearly 100 original projects to date, equaling more than 350 hours of programming for channel surfers and streamers alike. (And yes, some of those other shows also include Joanna Gaines .) In the new announcement, Magnolia’s Global President Allison Page says the company has over 30 in-development projects that could potentially make their way to viewers’ eyeballs in the future, but for now, let’s focus on the four original series that are definitely coming to the summer TV schedule.

Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle (September)

You gotta love a title with both a colon and a dash in there, especially if it involves a no-longer-bald Chip Gaines trying to get his shiplap on inside a legitimate castle. The biggest fix-up project of the Gaines’ career so far, they’ll be setting their sights on a historical landmark in the form of a 19th century castle in Waco, Texas. Restoring any kind of older structure is always going to be more of a challenge, so this will obviously be quite a unique task for the Fixer Upper squad. Not only will there be infrastructure issues to contend with, but everyone involved also has to consider keeping the setting’s natural beauty intact. So it’s a good thing Joanna Gaines knows a thing or two about such things.

The first of eight episodes of Fixer Upper: Welcome Home - The Castle will debut on Discovery + in September.

Silos Baking Competition (Sunday, June 12)

Set in Waco, Texas, the new series Silos Baking Competition serves as the first cooking competition series for Magnolia, and will celebrate home bakers who bring the joy as well as the culinary skills in the kitchen. The contestants will be faded with attempting to perfect a favorite recipe, with a cash prize on the line, as well as the chance to have their dish featured as a purchase-friendly treat at Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Silos Baking Co. Game show-to-bakery isn’t exactly farm-to-table, but it should be entertaining all the same.

Silos Baking Competition will debut on both Magnolia Network and Discovery+ on Sunday, June 12.

The Home Team With Britt And Annie (September)

Annie Hawkins and Brittany Baker are BFFs who also happen to be pretty proficient in the world of renovating and creative designs. Their start-up business in Salt Lake City is in the spotlight with the new show The Home Team with Britt and Annie, as the duo takes their efforts from small-time to the big-time.

The Home Team with Britt and Annie will debut on Discovery+ in September.

Recipe Lost And Found (Summer)

Casey Corn, the classically trained chef and food anthropologist, is at the forefront of Recipe Lost and Found, which will have her going out into the world to help people reconnect with family recipes that have been lost. Corn will dig into family histories and cultures to figure out what makes the various dishes so memorable.

Recipe Lost and Found will debut on Discovery+ this summer.

Magnolia Network Renewals

On top of each of those new series being announced, Magnolia Network also revealed that three of its original projects have received season renewals. Erin French's restaurant-based series The Lost Kitchen will return for Season 3, the historical structure series Restoration Road with Clint Harp will also return for Season 3, and Zoë François' cooking series Zoë Bakes will also be back for a third season.