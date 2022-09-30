It's Castle Fridays For Chip And Joanna Gaines As They Start The Incredible Reno They Been Waiting Years For

While Chip and Joanne Gaines struggled with their Magnolia Network shows at the beginning of the year, it turns out that the couple has been working on a brand new iteration of their popular Fixer Upper series. And they are involving castles this time around!

The popular Zillow Gone Wild Instagram account, which shows off unique houses on Zillow, dedicates Fridays to castle homes, appropriately called Castle Fridays. The King and Queen of home renovations, Chip and Joanna Gaines, will now also be involved in Castle Fridays as their new show Fixer Upper: The Castle will be premiering soon on Magnolia Network, and the trailer is already available. Take a look:

In the new show, the Fixer Upper duo have bought their 19th-century castle, and they try their best to renovate it. Chip has been wanting the castle for two decades, and now that dream has finally come to fruition. This looks like it’s going to be one of, if not the, biggest and most challenging renovation for the couple yet as they try to restore it back to its original state.

Fixer Upper: The Castle marks the second Fixer Upper spinoff, following 2018’s Behind the Design. The original series initially ran from 2013-2018. With the launch of Magnolia Network in 2020, the duo announced announced the return of Fixer Upper. The Welcome Home version officially premiered in early 2021 on its new network, solidifying that it is definitely Chip and Joanna Gaines’ world, and we are just living in it.

Seeing how they renovate a whole castle should be interesting since this is definitely different from what they generally do. Usually, they completely renovate a house, and by the time they’re done, you don’t even recognize it. The fact that their goal is to restore it to its original state is something to look forward to. Restoring something from the 19th century to the 21st century clearly won't be easy, but who better for the job than Chip and Joanna Gaines?

Earlier this year, the couple had some complications with their new show, Home Work. Complaints from several homeowners alleged that hosts Candis and Andy Meredith damaged homes for work done on the show. The series has since been reinstated on Magnolia Network, with all episodes of the first season available to stream on the website.

See how Chip and Joanna Gaines deal with a castle in Fixer Upper: The Castle premiering on Friday, October 14 at 9 p.m. EST on Magnolia Network! In the meantime, all seasons of Fixer Upper, plus Behind the Design and Welcome Home, are available to stream now on HBO Max with a subscription. For some more viewing options now and in the coming weeks, be sure to check out our 2022 TV premiere schedule now.