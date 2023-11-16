John Cena's Next Post-WWE Project Has Been Announced, And It Is Certainly Not What I'd Have Guessed

John Cena is back to work in Hollywood, and after his previous strike-related comments and cryptic social media posts, it's safe to say his time in the WWE is done for now. We're still waiting to see if his Coyote vs. Acme movie is released, and the wrestler now has a new streaming TV project on the way. But as fun as the project sounds, I certainly didn't expect for Cena to go from whupping up on other athletes to sharing conversational car rides with celebrities.

Specifically, Roku has greenlit What Drives You, a series in which John Cena will join up with various celebrities in specific vehicles that has special significance to the interviewees. The streaming platform announced the eight episodes initially ordered will feature hilarious conversations, as well as deeply personal topics for each celebrity guest, with Cena guiding the convos across a wide range of subjects. Here what the musclebound actor had to say about the new project:

The car you drive and where you drive it can say a lot about who you are, from your personality type to what you value and prioritize the most. What Drives You is all about tapping into this and each guest’s unique connection to their car, and a destination close to their heart, as the crux of a candid and wide-ranging conversation. It’s a great opportunity for me to ride shotgun and learn from some of the world’s most entertaining and inspiring individuals.

What Drives You certainly sounds like an interesting show, though not one that I would have pegged John Cena as the ideal host of. Perhaps a show that requires less working out and exhaustive action is what he needed right now, after completing one of his longest WWE runs in some time.

A chill show where he's riding shotgun in safeguarded vehicles likely won't impact any liability agreements he signed regarding other films or series, with insurance stipulations that prevent strenuous and potentially injurous activity that's expected from upcoming WWE events. Cena mentioned in a press conference after WWE Fastlane that he wouldn't compete in the WWE once the SAG-AFTRA strikes concluded, as his potential injury would put an entire film crew out of work for however long it took him to recover.

It's also worth noting that the premise behind car interview shows is tried and true, with a few hit shows cropping up with a similar format over the years. Comedians Getting Cars In Coffee had a solid run with Jerry Seinfeld, and both iterations of Carpool Karaoke seemed to find an audience that enjoyed it. (Also, James Corden wasn't even driving for that show, which still dumbfounds me to this day.)

While it seems incredibly unlikely that we'll see John Cena have a match at the milestone WrestleMania 40 in Philadelphia in April, I wouldn't rule out the possibility of the icon making an appearance. Even if he can't compete, such a major WrestleMania could use Cena as a host or for some quick segment that doesn't jeopardize any contracts he has in place for projects on the way. It's not as good as a straight-up match, but it's a solid consolation prize to make him a part of the fun.

What Drives You does not have a date for when it'll arrive on Roku just yet, but I'm sure more details and a trailer will come in the months ahead. In the meantime, we'll continue to track what's up next for John Cena and if any moves he makes will get him closer to the wrestling ring, and head to our 2023 TV schedule to see what'll be popping up soon.