John Krasinski’s Jack Ryan Renewed, Is Bringing In An Ant-Man Star For Season 4

John Krasinski is officially coming back as Jack Ryan, as Amazon has renewed the Tom Clancy series for a fourth season ahead of the Season 3 premiere. Not only that, but it looks like the streaming series will be getting beloved Ant-Man star Michael Peña for its fourth stretch of episodes.

The actor, who plays Luis in the Marvel Studios franchise, has been cast in an unknown role for the fourth season of Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan, according to Deadline. Whether the star's character will be revealed ahead of or during the series remains to be seen. At this point, a tentative release window has not been announced for the season, as filming only recently wrapped on the third.

This isn’t the first time Amazon has given the show an early season order. In 2019, the streamer renewed the series for Season 3 before the second one premiered. John Krasinski wasn’t the obvious choice for the titular character, yet that didn’t stop people from tuning in. And in the process, they proved to the streaming service that the show has a solid fanbase. Critics did have mixed reactions to the first season but, despite this, the show thrived.

The show's viewership numbers also make the early renewal unsurprising. Following Season 2’s release in late 2019, it was revealed by a Nielsen measurements report that the season had an average minute audience that exceeded 4.6 million and that it raked in over 7.3 million total viewers in the first week of its release. In the U.S. alone, there was an audience reach of 9.2 million in unique TV viewers. With those figures in mind, it wouldn’t be surprising if Jack Ryan sees even more viewership as time goes on. And of course, that could mean the series might have a future beyond the newly announced Season 4.

New series star Michael Peña has an extensive background in both film and TV. He was last seen in this year’s Tom and Jerry and is set to star in the upcoming thriller Moonfall. Many are also hoping that he'll reprise his fan-favorite role as Luis in 2023’s Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Peña’s last TV role was in the first season of Narcos: Mexico in 2018. Considering his skills as an actor, it'll be cool to see what he brings to his latest project.

Season 3 of Jack Ryan has yet to receive a release date and, given how long of a hiatus the show has been on, one would hope that an announcement is imminent. Regardless, it's just great to know that we can still look forward to more new episodes in the future. In the meantime, check out the shows you can look forward to this year with CinemaBlend’s 2021 fall TV guide!