John Stamos Gets Candid About Bringing Fuller House Back And How Bob Saget Was His 'Biggest Cheerleader'

Fuller House may have ended its run on Netflix back in 2020, but the franchise, including OG series Full House, has seen a spotlight shined on it once again following the news that Bob Saget had tragically passed away at age 65. John Stamos in particular has shared his kid getting into the show in recent days, and in another interview he spoke fondly of Bob Saget and how the actor even championed him bringing the whole gang back together for Fuller House’s streaming run.

It’s been common knowledge for a while that John Stamos was an executive producer on Fuller House, but somehow I had missed the memo that it was really the actor who was the person to bring Jodie Sweetin, Candace Cameron Bure and Andrea Barber back for another go-around. In an op ed, John Stamos recalled that Saget wasn’t a perfect man or friend, but he really was Stamos’ "biggest cheerleader," even when the Netflix series was just getting off the ground. He wrote:

But next to my mom, he was my biggest cheerleader, my biggest fan. He would brag about me to people. When I brought Fuller House back and it was a success, at first you could see he was like, ‘Why didn’t I think of that?’ And then almost every interview it was, ‘John did this. He’s the one who got us together. We owe it to him.’

The comment is part of a larger editorial piece Stamos wrote in the New York Times about his longtime pal shortly after his death one month ago today. What really touches me about the quote is how realistic about friendships it feels. Saget might have been a little jealous that Fuller House wasn’t his great idea, but he rallied and was really there for his friend when it mattered.

It’s clear as a whole that Saget’s death has hit Stamos hard. But he also shared on Instagram that he’s keeping his Full House co-star close by, no matter what he’s doing. He even played a recent gig at The Ryman in Nashville and his guitar featured an homage to his pal. In some ways, now, it’s like he’s Saget’s biggest cheerleader.

Overall you can tell that Stamos and Saget were close pals, to the point where he could be honest about all of the complicated things Bob Saget was. He wrote that Saget was the “most egotistical humble guy on the planet” and also wrote fondly of the time his co-star crashed on his couch after his divorce. One other thing that’s striking about Saget is how he could make so many people from so many different areas in his life feel this way.

I mean, we were as close as anyone could be. But everybody said that about him.

Following Bob Saget’s passing a slew of people have been remember all of the moments they shared with the Full House star. We’ve heard stories about Saget and his pals from the comedian world, including Dave Chappelle. We’ve heard about his friends' punk rock shiva and how he touched the lives of his Full and Fuller House co-stars, in particular Candace Cameron Bure. And we’ve heard from his wife Kelly Rizzo as well. It's been a long month, and many are still very much missing Bob.