Bob Saget’s Pals Had A ‘Punk Rock Shiva’ After His ‘Fancy Funeral’ With Dave Chapelle, John Mayer, What Looks To Be The Olsen Twins And More

Ever since Full House vet and stand-up comedian Bob Saget died on January 9, the Internet has been filled to the brim with hilarious and good-natured stories about his life and steady entertainment career. Saget-centered celebrating was at the heart of a post-funeral get-together at the legendary Comedy Store in Los Angeles, with Jeff Ross having hosted the first of two star-studded shindigs in the late comic’s honor that included such names as Dave Chappelle, John Mayer and what appeared to be Mary-Kate Olsen and possibly her twin sister Ashley.

It’s a shame that such a sad event had to happen to bring this group of comedy-lovers together in such a way, but the “punk rock shiva” teased in the images below certainly seemed like as enjoyable a silver lining as possible. (And it was for a good cause, too, as donations were given to the Scleroderma Research Foundation that Bob Saget has long been involved with.) Check out Jeff Ross’ pics below, with the fifth one possibly highlighting the aforementioned Olsen twins, who’d shared a public statement following Saget’s passing .

Another night of fun memories went down on Sunday, January 30, with other stars such as Jim Carrey and musician Jackson Browne joining Jeff Ross, John Stamos and others, according to TMZ .

