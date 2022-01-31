Bob Saget’s Pals Had A ‘Punk Rock Shiva’ After His ‘Fancy Funeral’ With Dave Chapelle, John Mayer, What Looks To Be The Olsen Twins And More
By Nick Venable published
I will never stop appreciating all the love for Bob Saget.
Ever since Full House vet and stand-up comedian Bob Saget died on January 9, the Internet has been filled to the brim with hilarious and good-natured stories about his life and steady entertainment career. Saget-centered celebrating was at the heart of a post-funeral get-together at the legendary Comedy Store in Los Angeles, with Jeff Ross having hosted the first of two star-studded shindigs in the late comic’s honor that included such names as Dave Chappelle, John Mayer and what appeared to be Mary-Kate Olsen and possibly her twin sister Ashley.
It’s a shame that such a sad event had to happen to bring this group of comedy-lovers together in such a way, but the “punk rock shiva” teased in the images below certainly seemed like as enjoyable a silver lining as possible. (And it was for a good cause, too, as donations were given to the Scleroderma Research Foundation that Bob Saget has long been involved with.) Check out Jeff Ross’ pics below, with the fifth one possibly highlighting the aforementioned Olsen twins, who’d shared a public statement following Saget’s passing.
A post shared by Jeff Ross (@therealjeffreyross)
A photo posted by on
Another night of fun memories went down on Sunday, January 30, with other stars such as Jim Carrey and musician Jackson Browne joining Jeff Ross, John Stamos and others, according to TMZ.
Check out all the best Bob Saget TV shows and movies that you can watch right now, and keep your eyes peeled for more big shows on the way with our 2022 TV premiere schedule.
More to come...
Nick is a Cajun Country native, and is often asked why he doesn't sound like that's the case. His love for his wife and daughters is almost equaled by his love of gasp-for-breath laughter and gasp-for-breath horror. A lifetime spent in the vicinity of a television screen led to his current dream job, as well as his knowledge of too many TV themes and ad jingles.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Thank you for signing up to CinemaBlend. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.